Bears training camp is nearly upon us. That’s a sign we’re inching ever near an intriguing football season that marks Ben Johnson’s first as Bears head coach, bringing optimism with it.

Bears fans will have a chance to see the team train in person several times this summer at Halas Hall, plus a family day at Soldier Field. Fans will also get to see the team’s two joint practices, against the Dolphins and Bills, prior to preseason games against those respective teams.

The Bears announced open practice dates on Wednesday, as they ramp up for a camp where rookies report July 19 and veterans report on July 22. We can assume formal practices will start just after that.

Tickets can be acquired, free of charge, starting July 9 at 10 a.m., at ChicagoBears.com/Camp

Friday, July 25 , 8:30 a.m.

, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 26 , 8:30 a.m.

, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 29 , 8:30 a.m.

, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 30 , 8:30 a.m.

, 8:30 a.m. Thursday, July 31 , 8:30 a.m.

, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 2 , 8:30 a.m.

, 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 7 , 11 a.m.

, 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 8 , 10:30 a.m. (vs. MIA)

, 10:30 a.m. (vs. MIA) Wednesday, Aug. 13 , 12:30 p.m.

, 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14 , 11 a.m.

, 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 15, 10:30 a.m. (vs. BUF)

Fans can also attend Family Fest, a Bears practice that will occur on Aug. 3 at Soldier Field. Tickets for that event will commence on July 11. More information will be available at ChicagoBears.com/FamilyFest.