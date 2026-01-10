Bears vs. Packers preview: Game picks, predictions, how to watch in NFL playoffs

CHICAGO – The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers will meet for the 213th time on Saturday night with everything on the line.

Incredibly, this is only the third time the NFL’s longest (and most bitter) rivalry will meet in the playoffs.

The Bears won a Western division playoff in 1940. The Packers won the NFC championship game in 2010.

Just like this season’s series. The results are split.

This year a competitive rivalry has been renewed, following years of Packers dominance with Bears wins sprinkled in.

The 2025 contests were both decided on the game’s final play. Caleb Williams threw a decisive interception in the end zone to seal a Week 14 loss in Green Bay. He threw an unreal 46-yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore in overtime to secure a Week 16 win at Solider Field.

The trilogy’s final installment comes Saturday night in Chicago. Packers players have made it clear they wanted Green Bay. The Bears have been less chatty, but it’s clear this game holds great meaning.

“We get another crack at these guys,” Bears head coach Ben Johnson said. “It’s a good crew. They’re very talented. They’re well coached and we’re just, like I said, we we’re really looking forward to an opportunity to go at them again in front of our home crowd. You really have felt this city come alive over the course of the season. That’s something that I’m grateful for.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the biggest Bears game in years:

How to watch

Kickoff: 7 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Prime Video; NFL-plus; FOX 32 Chicago; FOX stations throughout Bears market

Radio: ESPN Chicago (1000 AM; 1003. FM); LATINO MIX 93.5 FM (Spanish); Westwood One

Out-of-market streaming: Prime Video

Spotlight player

QB Caleb Williams

We generally exclude quarterback Caleb Williams from these game previews, because the quarterback is integral to every clash. This playoff game is an exception. Williams will be the most important player on the field, for either team.

If he’s rolling as an in-rhythm passer, an on-field general and off-schedule playmaker, the Bears are incredibly tough to beat. That’s a tall order, but we’ve seen Williams function well in each of those areas. He doesn’t have to be perfect, but relative consistency should put the Bears over the top.

He’s interception averse, clutch in the second half and much better at all the boring stuff that makes Johnson’s scheme work. Williams is at his best with the lights are brightest. That’s what the Bears need.

“He was built for these moments,” Johnson said. “He plays his best when we need him to. And so, there’s really not a whole lot that needs to be said. He just needs to be him.”

Williams has projected confidence at every turn during this practice week, which has lifted those around him. The second-year pro say it’s at an “all-time high.” That means no nerves heading into Saturday.

“I think it’s just the trust in myself, the belief in myself and a little bit of that arrogant confidence on the football field,” Williams said in a Tuesday press conference. “Then the trust and belief and who I have protecting me, the trust and belief and who I have calling the game. Then the trust and belief and who I have on the outside and in the backfield.”

Wild card

DB Kyler Gordon

This story will publish before slot cornerback Kyler Gordon is officially activated off injured reserve on Saturday. There’s great confidence that’s coming after he was designated to return from his second IR stint on Tuesday.

He has barely practiced, so it’s unfair to expect he’ll play every snap or be at his vintage best. How much will be he used, and in what situations? We’ll find out in real time.

Gordon is a game-changer, someone who can cover well, defend the run and rusher the passer as well as any defensive back. He’s an asset to Dennis Allen. Again, he may have physical and stamina limitations.

If Gordon can strike and make the game-changing plays he’s capable of, that could be the difference in what could be a tight game.

X-Factor

TE Colston Loveland

Rookie Colston Loveland has been the best Bears pass catchers of late. The No. 10 overall pick might be one of team’s best players right now regardless of position and has become Williams’ favorite target on critical downs. He has 17 catches for 185 yards and two touchdowns over his last two games.

He wasn’t great against Green Bay in two previous meetings, but he’ll need to be on point in this one. That should be possible with Rome Odunze back and Luther Burden III playing well.

The Bears must sustain drives and perform well in the red zone, areas that will be key for Bears success.

Bold prediction

Montez Sweat gets two sacks, one forced fumble

The Bears’ best edge rusher has two of his 10 sacks this season against Green Bay, but none of his three force fumbles. He’ll double his Packers’ sack total and put a ball on the ground in this one, where Chicago desperately needs Sweat to show up and show out. This defense is predicated on making big plays, and Sweat will make a few.

Playoff pick

Scott Bair’s selection

Bears 31, Packers 28

The last two Bears-Packers games have come down to the last play. This one won’t. The Bears will get off to a faster start thanks to Williams and Johnson, take the early lead that has been elusive of late and set up the run game to close things out. That also presents an opportunity for the Bears to secure some takeaways. They’re 9-0 when they get two of them. If this sounds like an ideal gam script, it is. The Packers will create some adversity and keep things, but the home crowd will play a factor here, too. That will help the Bears come out on top.