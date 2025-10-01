Bears’ Josh Blackwell named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Bears defensive back Josh Blackwell was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Blackwell blocked Daniel Carlson’s go-ahead field-goal attempt with 33 seconds remaining to secure a 25-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

JOSH BLACKWELL BLOCKS THE RAIDERS' GO-AHEAD FIELD GOAL

The fourth-year veteran perfectly timed the snap and screamed in off the defensive front’s left flank unblocked. He leap into the air and fully extended his arms, which knocked down Carlson’s 54-yard attempt.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams kneeled once to make the score final, securing a dramatic win over the Raiders heading into their bye week.

After the game, Blackwell explained how he got such a great jump off the snap, with a little help from long snapper Scott Daly.

Bears long snapper Scott Daly told Josh Blackwell the Raiders long snapper moved the ball before every snap 👀



Blackwell blocked the Raiders' go-ahead field goal!

Blackwell is a reserve slot cornerback and core special-teams player in coverage. He’s also a reserve option in the return game. He won this honor, too, after Week 18 last season, when he returned a punt for a touchdown versus the Green Bay Packers.

A Bears player has won an NFC player of the week honor in each of the last two weeks. Williams earned offensive honors after a Week 3 win over the Dallas Cowboys in which he had a 142.6 passer rating and four touchdowns.