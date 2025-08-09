ESPN reporter buying in to Bears talent ahead of 2025 season

Outsiders believe this Chicago Bears team is among the most talented in football.

That talent has been on display as the Bears held joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Friday, ahead of Sunday’s preseason opener.

ESPN Miami Dolphins reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques was on the latest episode of Chicago Football Show and shared his thoughts on the Bears’ offensive position groups.

“There is a lot of talent on this team,” Louis-Jacques said. “There is talent at every position, [Colston] Loveland and [Cole] Kmet at tight end, obviously Caleb Williams at quarterback, D’Andre Swift [at running back], their receiver room is still stacked with DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and I love the Luther Burden pick.”

Louis-Jacques has optimism for the 2025 season but added with a first-year head coach, you never truly know.

“There is talent on the field for this Bears’ squad. I think it’s a good hire for Ben Johnson, who is creative enough to get these guys the ball in space,” Louis-Jacques said. “I can see a world where this is successful. He’s also a first-time head coach, he’s also coaching the No. 1 overall pick, who has the weight of the entire city on his shoulders and has invited that pressure.”

All eyes will be on the pair of Johnson and Williams. Johnson is leading Chicago in his first season, after a highly successful run as the offensive coordinator with division rival Detroit. The 39-year-old was a highly coveted head coaching target after being named the AP’s NFL Assistant of the Year thanks to engineering Detroit’s highest scoring offense in the league.

After rejuvenating the career of former No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff in Detroit (the Lions’ signal caller earned a pair of Pro Bowl nods in the three years the pair worked together), Johnson turns his attention towards Williams. Like Goff, Williams is a former No. 1 overall pick out of a California college, but Williams is coming off an up-and-down campaign with Chicago in 2024 as a rookie.

“This is maybe the toughest division in football right now,” Louis-Jacques said. “I’m very intrigued from afar on how this is going to come together and what kind of growing pains we are going to see.”

Chicago’s first chance to show that talent comes on Sunday, when they host Dolphins at Soldier Field in Chicago in the preseason opener, though Johnson already said Williams won’t suit up for that game.