Can Montez Sweat, Grady Jarrett, Dayo Odeyingbo help Bears be a top pass rush?

The Bears had 40 sacks in 2024, a middle-of the-road total that seemed Herculean compared to recent seasons. They were next-to-last and dead last the previous two seasons, consecutively, during a full-scale rebuild of the roster.

They were pretty darn good in 2021, though with 49 sacks. The Bears ranked fourth that season, thanks in large part to Robert Quinn’s 18.5 sacks. Trevis Gipson (seven) had a decent sum and Khalil Mack had six sacks in seven games.

That seems like a lifetime ago now, with so much roster upheaval as Ryan Poles restored the team’s salary-cap health. None of the above pass rushers remain, and there has been another spin cycle since then.

Montez Sweat came aboard near the 2023 trade deadline and has paid dividends, though he was at times overwhelmed by extra attention without a legit threat off the opposite edge. The Bears tried to remedy that by adding Dayo Odeyingbo to work at end and loaded up on the interior, adding Grady Jarrett in free agency signing and Shemar Turner with a second-round NFL draft pick.

Now that we’ve gotten a lay of the land:

Will the Bears be a top 10 team in sacks?

The original question asked about a sack increase. That one should be obvious. The Bears better have more than 40. They significantly upgraded the line in terms of quality and depth, which should help carryovers Gervon Dexter and Sweat take an easier path to the quarterback.

Odeyingbo is considered an ascending talent and a safe bet in free agency despite a lack of overwhelming sack totals.

It took 45 sacks to reach the No. 10 overall spot, so increasing the Bears’ total by five or so shouldn’t be a problem. Dennis Allen’s defenses blitz in smart ways but generally depend on a four-man rush that will hold to stop the run and getting up the field on passing downs.

There’s some concern about edge-rusher depth, with unproven young players Austin Booker and Dominique Robinson as primary reserves. The interior is deep, however, with Jarrett and Dexter as solid interior pass rushers.

We all know that sacks aren’t the be-all, end-all of a pass rush, with pressure also capable of blowing up plays or forcing errant throws. Pressure percentage – Sweat has been good in that category during his career — will be important when gauging the over pass-rush impact, as will third-down efficiency.

Sacks are true game- and drive-altering plays the Bears need plenty of. They’ll be backed by a strong secondary and quick off-the-ball linebackers and that will help rush and coverage work together.

High sack totals don’t always portend a top scoring defense but it certainly doesn’t hurt. The franchise is historically known for having ferocious fronts and there’s potential to be one again in 2025.