Bears’ Week 12 keys to beating Steelers in matchup at Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears are alone on top of the NFC North at 7-3, but the Green Bay Packers (6-3-1) and Detroit Lions (6-4) are not far behind.

Any slip-up in the remaining seven regular season games creates an opportunity for an NFC North rival to take control, so the Bears must find a way to secure a victory this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are in first in the AFC North (6-4).

The Baltimore Ravens (5-5) will be keeping a close eye on what happens between the Bears and Steelers at Soldier Field, with the hope that Pittsburgh falls, which will bring them closer to holding the top spot in the division.

For the Bears to improve to 8-3, Marquee Sports Network analyst Tom Waddle highlighted his three keys in the latest episode of “Bear Essentials” Friday evening.

Ground control

The Chicago Bears are the No. 2 rushing offense in the NFL, averaging 146.6 yards per game. Only the Buffalo Bills have more total yards rushing: 1,619 to 1,466.

In the latest “Bear Essentials,” Waddle praised running back D’Andre Swift for being a consistent contributor on offense over the last five weeks. In Swift’s last five games played, the Bears’ running back has 447 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 78 carries.

“Guess what happens when you run the football? You soften up that pass rush,” Waddle said.

Pittsburgh’s defense has given up 1,064 rushing yards this season, which ranks them No. 12th in the NFL.

Protect the ball

T.J. Watt, Nick Herbig and Alex Highsmith headline this Pittsburgh Steelers defense that has 33 sacks this season. Bears head coach Ben Johnson described the Steelers’ outside players as “werewolves,” who have some quick first steps on the edge.

The Steelers have some players who can wreck a game, but Waddle sees opportunities for Caleb Williams against Pittsburgh’s defense.

“If you can protect him [Williams], which the line should be able to do and he should be able to protect himself, there are plenty of plays to be made downfield,” Waddle said.

Through the first 11 weeks, the Steelers have given up 2,617 passing yards, the third most in the NFL.

“I’m going to predict that Caleb has a 300-yard passing game, how about that?” Waddle said.

Continue thievery

The Chicago Bears lead the league with their 22 takeaways (15 interceptions and 7 fumbles). Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s unit has taken over games with a flurry of game-changing plays that will have to continue on Sunday against the Steelers.

“The things they do well, they’re really good on third down and they take the football away, and that keeps them in games,” Waddle said.

The Steelers have turned the ball over just 10 times this season (7 interceptions and 3 fumbles). The Bears are 0-2 in games when the defense has not created a takeaway.