LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Austin Booker played 84% of the Bears’ defensive snaps against the New York Giants.

That’s a freaking ton, especially at a defensive end position featuring steady rotations. He made good use of the time, with four tackles and five quarterback pressures, including three hits.

Booker didn’t see it that way.

“I wasn’t super happy with it,” the second-year pro said. “I mean, I had, what, five pressures, four tackles or whatever. It’s all cool, but I like to get one sack at least. If I’m around the quarterback that much, I should get to take him down at least once.”

Booker’s standards are high, as you’d expect for a super-confident player who has been waiting for his chance to be a significant contributor. The University of Kansas product had an excellent training camp and preseason that was ultimately cut short with a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve to start the season.

His first action came in a Week 9 victory over Cincinnati, as a rotational pass rusher. He lined up outside on obvious passing downs, with Dayo Odeyingbo sliding inside. He made a massive impact in that game, with a strip sack that the Bears turned into a field goal.

Odeyingbo went down late in that game with a torn Achilles’ tendon that ended his season.

The defensive end spot has been beset by injuries, including Odeyingbo, Shemar Turner’s ACL tear and an ankle sprain that has kept Dominique Robinson out for a few weeks. The Bears added Joe Tryon-Shoyinka at the NFL trade deadline, but he played just 16 snaps.

The left Booker out there for run defense, and area where he has improved but must continue to develop. He thought he put good things on tape in an area he doesn’t normally play, which is important as he continues building trust with the coaching staff.

“I feel like I kind of always had that ability to stop the run,” Booker said. “I just I finally got a chance to show that.”

The outing was far from perfect, but Booker made a positive impact on the game, while facing Giants veteran Andrew Thomas no less. He anticipates a larger role moving forward and knows he must prove himself a complete defensive end, being even better than he was on Sunday.

“I’m super critical,” Booker said. “And yeah, I played an overall solid game and coaches were happy, but I want more.”

Caleb Williams: Brian Flores is toughest DC

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has faced Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores three times in his young career. Williams considers him the toughest DC he has faced thus far.

Flores has a reputation for creating confusion with varied fronts and looks that play off what he has previously put on tape. As an example, Williams called Flores the “king of the Cover-0 blitz,” and Flores hardly blitzed in the Week 1 meeting.

“He’s probably one of the more challenging coaches that I’ve had to go against so far in my career,” Williams said in a Wednesday press conference. “Obviously, I haven’t played every single team yet and every single D-coordinator, but up to this point, he’s been that. It’s all 70-plus plays that you have or so, it’s a full mental — every single play, he’s challenging you to the full mental capacity that you are and can be. This is always a fun game going versus ‘Flo’ and his defense and all of his players over there that he has on that side of the ball. It’s always fun going vs. a D-coordinator and a team like this.”

The Bears have used Wednesdays as an extra rest day for starters who are managing injuries, meaning the list of non-participants shouldn’t be all that concerning at this stage. That said, there were several important players not practicing.

The list includes safeties Kevin Byard (rest) and Jaquan Brisker (back), cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder), defensive lineman Grady Jarrett (rest), linebacker T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring), receivers Rome Odunze (ankle) and DJ Moore (shoulder).

Injuries to Moore and Brisker occurred in the game, so there’s more uncertainty with those two than the others. Also, Edwards missed the entire practice week with a hamstring issue – he had hand surgery last week, but that won’t affect his availability — that has plagued him all season.

Here’s the full participation report:

On the Vikings front, quarterback J.J. McCarthy was limited on Wednesday with a right-hand injury. He hit it on a helmet in his previous game. Also, star pass rusher Jonathan Greenard did not participate with a shoulder issue that caused him to leave a Week 10 contest versus Baltimore early.