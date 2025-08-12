Bears add secondary depth before NFL preseason game vs. Bills

The Chicago Bears on Tuesday made a series of moves that will impact the roster as the team prepares for its Week 2 preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

With cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon currently sidelined with their respective injuries, the Bears signed defensive backs Millard Bradford, Mekhi Garner, Kaleb Hayes and Mark Perry.

The Bears also waived wide receiver John Jackson — someone who had a close relationship with Caleb Williams from their playing days at USC — kicker Jonathan Kim and waived/injured safety Major Burns. Cornerback Shaun Wade was placed on injured reserve.

Bradford, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound safety, went undrafted out of TCU in 2024. He played three games for the New Orleans Saints last season, so he’s familiar with Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, who was the Saints’ head coach before his Nov. 4 firing. All 39 of Bradford’s snaps last season were on special teams, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Garner went undrafted in 2023 and had stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and, most recently, the Arlington Renegades in the United Football League last season. According to PFF, the defensive back spent most of his time with the Eagles on the practice squad and played 27 total defensive snaps and 45 special-teams snaps in 2023.

Hayes also went undrafted in 2023, and the former BYU cornerback has bounced around the NFL. In August 2024, Hayes was waived by the New York Giants and later claimed by the Denver Broncos, who then waived him 14 days later. The Green Bay Packers signed him to a future contract this past January and activated him in March. Hayes hasn’t played a regular-season snap in the NFL.

Perry went undrafted out of TCU in 2024, and he’s had stops with the Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans, New England Patriots and, most recently, the Tennessee Titans. He also hasn’t played a regular-season snap in the NFL.

These four players will have an outside chance of making the roster and primarily should be viewed as training camp participants.