The Chicago Cubs’ Sunday began with the high of Matthew Boyd’s first All-Star bid. Seiya Suzuki’s shocking snub came not long after.

Then, Suzuki and the Cubs’ offense exploded for 11 runs. Boyd spearheaded the pitching staff’s 10th shutout of the season.

“It’s an honor. Something you dream about.”



Matthew Boyd reflects on his first-career All-Star selection. pic.twitter.com/3XkeMUiaR8 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 7, 2025

It was a night that served as a reminder that, whether All-Stars or not, the Cubs have a team that can win with every name on the roster.

After Boyd struck out a season-high nine batters, he sounded off on his appreciation for his teammates.

“I’m a product of the people around me,” Boyd told reporters at Wrigley Field postgame. “I’m having the year I’m having because of Carson Kelly Miguel Amaya, Reese (McGuire) behind the plate. Because of the guys in the infield, from Matty Shaw and Dansby, Nico, Busch and Berti. Happer and PCA, Tuck and Seiya making plays in the outfield.”

Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker, both of whom were named All-Star starters on Wednesday, did what they’ve done all year at the plate. Crow-Armstrong collected an RBI on two hits while Tucker drove in three.

For Suzuki, he wasn’t dwelling on what could have been had he joined his three teammates on the NL All-Star roster, he told reporters.

“It pushes me to do better,” Suzuki said via interpreter Edwin Stanberry. “So no feelings there.”

It was evidently business as usual on Sunday for Suzuki, who hit his 25th home run and added two more RBI to his MLB-leading tally of 77.

“I’m very satisfied there. It makes me very happy,” Suzuki said of his production besting the rest of the league. “That means I’m doing my job and I’m doing everything to help the team.”

It wasn’t just Boyd and Suzuki whose names lit up on the scorecard. Five of the Cubs’ nine starters had multi-hit games. Seven touched home plate at least once. All nine reached base safely.

“We put it all together,” Nico Hoerner, who fell a home run shy of the cycle, told reporters after the game. “It was just a great all-around team win. Good situational hitting, hit for power as a group, ran the bases well, played good defense. Just a complete ball game.”

Hoerner didn’t get the nod for the Midsummer Classic, but that doesn’t change how transformational he’s been to a Cubs offense that has scored an MLB-second-best 5.47 runs per game. Hoerner’s .393 batting average with runners in scoring position is second-best in all of baseball.

Players like Hoerner, Suzuki, and Busch have added value to a team that already boasts considerable star power. It’s how the Cubs have soared to 19 games over .500 for the first time since 2018.

Even so, Boyd reiterated his All-Star pitch for his teammates, whom he feels have catalyzed his incredible breakthrough this season.

“Seiya, Nico, Busch, Carson, Brad (Keller), Daniel (Palencia). Those guys are all deserving,” Boyd told reporters. “But that’s why we’re where we are. We’ve got guys doing amazing things on the field.”