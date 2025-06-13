If there’s anything Ben Zobrist can talk about time and time again, it’s the hit that forever cemented him as a Chicago Cubs legend.

The 2016 World Series MVP made a surprise appearance on “Cubs Live!” Friday, alongside Kerry Wood, to rehash their best moments with the team.

[MORE: Cubs legends Kerry Wood, Ben Zobrist ecstatic over 2025 team’s success]

Zobrist’s magnum opus was, of course, his go-ahead double in Game 7 to put the Cubs ahead 7-6 in the 10th inning. They never surrendered the lead after that, etching an 8-7 win at Cleveland’s Progressive Field into the history books.

Marquee Sports Network’s Cliff Floyd told Zobrist that a fan gave Floyd a must-ask topic for Zobrist during the show.

Ben Zobrist & Kerry Wood describe this Cubs offense 🔥



"It's scary." – Zobrist

"There's no let-up." – Wood pic.twitter.com/UbIMh4sVyP — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 13, 2025

“Take me back to 2016 Game 7, with you in the box,” Floyd said to Zobrist. “I know you’ve answered this a thousand times, but what were you thinking?”

Zobrist, who was playing in his second straight World Series after winning it with the Kansas City Royals the year prior, had a methodical approach.

“It’s Bryan Shaw, who has a nasty cutter,” Zobrist said of the pitcher Cleveland had on the mound in the 10th. “I took a pitch — a really good strike — in that at-bat. Going back, you’re like, ‘Aw, man. That was maybe the one that I was going to get,'” he continued. “Ultimately, it was a battle from then on.”

Zobrist, who was 0-for-4 with a run scored entering the at-bat, went into survival mode against the right-hander Shaw. After falling behind 1-2 in the count, Zobrist said he had his work cut out for him.

“I knew that the one thing I was trying to do was stay on the other side of the field,” he said. “Which was not my forte — I liked to pull the ball. But I had enough experience off (Shaw) that I knew I had to try something totally different.”

After fouling a high, outside pitch down the third base line, Zobrist dug back in. The very next pitch, he straightened it out, slapping Shaw’s cutter offering past a diving José Ramírez at third and into the left field corner. Albert Almora came around to score, and the rest was history.

Though it was Zobrist’s first hit of the game, it was no surprise that he came up clutch in what was perhaps one of the biggest at-bats in Cubs history. He went 10-for-28 (.357) with a .919 OPS over the course of the Fall Classic, earning him the coveted MVP trophy when all was said and done.