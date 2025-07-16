Cubs’ Kyle Tucker shined at MLB All-Star Game despite playing out of position

Kyle Tucker, left fielder.

That’s a name and position not often put together. Yet there the Cubs star was, starting the 2025 MLB All-Star Game on the opposite side of the outfield.

Tucker is a career right fielder, a defensive spot he occupies representing the Cubs. That’s also Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr.’s preferred position and the event was played at Atlanta’s Truist Park, so…

Tucker took his position in left field for the first time since 2020, when he played 58 games there for the Houston Astros during the pandemic-shortened season. He earned a permanent starting spot with an excellent offensive showing that year, but has played the rest of his defense in right field. He earned a Gold Glove in right, but this was a special circumstance.

Tucker was fine going outside his defensive comfort zone. And, naturally in this instance, the baseball finds you.

It came in hot to left field off Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who sent a Clayton Kershaw pitch towards Tucker at 101.9 mph off the bat. And it wasn’t right at Tucker, either.

He had to run for it. And then he had to slide, but the ball ended up in Tucker’s glove.

Kyle Tucker with the sliding catch in left field!



(via @MLBONFOX)

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, for one, was impressed.

“I love it,” the fellow National League starter said. “It was his first time in left field since who knows when. It was odd watching that guy run for a ball the other way. It was a great play. “

Tucker made another one later in the game, taking charge when Crow-Armstrong was mic’d up.

Kyle Tucker took a flyball away from PCA as he was mic'd up



(via @MLBONFOX)

The veteran and four-time All-Star took it all in stride, as you’d expect from such an even-keeled individual.

“I mean, it’s a little weird,” Tucker said. “I mean, I haven’t played there, you know, four or five years. So, but, I mean, with Clayton on the mound (in the second inning), I was like, ‘it’s probably the one ball I should catch today.’ So, you know, worked out.”