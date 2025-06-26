ST. LOUIS — A three-game losing streak in June isn’t ever a make-it-or-break-it point.

But for a Cubs team that has been cruising this season, tying their longest losing streak was cause for concern – and some uneasiness among fans. But there’s an adage in baseball – “momentum is the next day’s starting pitcher.”

Couple a first pitch home run to start the game with a masterclass from their defacto ace, Matthew Boyd and that momentum picks up the speed of a bullet train. Ian Happ’s leadoff homer and Boyd’s quality start spurred the Cubs to an 8-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals and halted their three-game skid.

Ian Happ homers on the first pitch! pic.twitter.com/FJ8VuUwFfX — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 25, 2025

“It felt like kind of the game was over by the fifth inning, just how [Boyd] was pitching, and just never kind of gave them any hope to score and there was no rallies going on, nothing,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said after the game. “So it was just a really, really well pitched game and something we needed. So great win.”

Happ took a 95.1-mph sinker to right field to jump start things before the entirety of the 30,399 crowd had reached their seats. The Cubs knew the power of a fast start with Boyd toeing the rubber.

He was signed in the offseason to little fanfare and has been not only the Cubs’ best pitchers, but one of the best in the National League. He’s sixth among NL starters with a 2.65 ERA, seventh in WHIP (1.10) and 12th in innings (91.2). He’s been reliable and durable and proved it on Wednesday.

Matthew Boyd since Shota Imanaga went down to injury (May 4):



2.62 ERA, 0.91 WHIP in 10 starts



He has allowed 2 ER or fewer in 8 of those 10 starts (and gone at least 6 IP in 8 of 10 starts).



He has stepped up as an ace – and a savior for the Cubs – in Imanaga's absence. — Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) June 26, 2025

“We knew Boyd was going to be great today and be competitive, but to get the game going like that and for the offense to put up runs early certainly puts us in a good spot,” Happ said. “He’s having quality starts every time out, keeping us in games. Definitely, the last handful, he’s kept his pitch count super low and been able to go deep into games. So it’s just a huge lift for us. He’s been super consistent. That’s all you can ask for.”

That gave them a big win on Wednesday and allows the opportunity to salvage a series split against their rival on Thursday afternoon.

And, despite their 4.26 ERA from their rotation – 21st in baseball – the Cubs are optimistic Wednesday’s win can be a jumping off point and put them back on track. That’s what happens when your Opening Day starter, Shota Imanaga, is back in the fold.

The left-hander will take the ball in the series finale against the Cardinals on Thursday. It’ll be his first time pitching since May 4, when he went down with a left hamstring injury.

"The area of the injury is 100% back. So, I'm prepared to throw."



Shota Imanaga is ready to make his return. pic.twitter.com/UTJG5oM9uE — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 25, 2025

“Thankfully it wasn’t an injury with the shoulder or the elbow, so I was able to throw throughout the process,” Imanaga said through interpreter Edwin Stanberry before the game. “I feel like that good feeling that I had before the injury, that’s still there, and I was able to maintain that. So, looking forward for tomorrow.”

Wednesday was a good start with the overall performance. And momentum – in this case Imanaga – seems to favor the Cubs.

“I think this is our brand of baseball,” Happ said. “Tonight, base training was great. Defense was great. You have Boyder on the mound doing his thing. Bullpen did a great job. Bats were fantastic. Everything was clicking tonight.

“Those are the games that we like to see and puts us back in a good spot. You have a little bit of stretch like that, where you got wind conditions, balls are flying out, you feel like you’re fighting a little bit to have a game like that and just coast, really nice.”