Nico Hoerner has never made the All-Star game in his seven seasons in the big leagues.

That may change in 2025.

When MLB released the first round of All-Star voting numbers, Hoerner sat in third in the National League second base voting. Hoerner received 354,745, trailing only Tommy Edman of the Dodgers (510,451) and Arizona’s Ketel Marte (850,572).

The top two at each position move onto the final round of voting, which begins on June 30, where fans vote for the starters in each position.

Hoerner was asked by Matt Spiegel and Laurence Holmes on 670 the Score this week what making the All-Star game would mean to him.

“It would mean the world to me,” Hoerner said on “Speigel and Holmes.” “I’m not gonna pretend it wouldn’t matter. It would be one of the coolest things that has happened to me in my career. But there are so many different ways of evaluating players, and defense isn’t the number one thing on there and I’m not sure it should be.”

Hoerner’s case for the All-Star game starts with his glove. The 2023 Gold Glove award winner leads all second baseman in DRS (defensive runs saved) with 12 and is tied for the NL lead among second baseman with a 5 fielding run value, according to Statcast.

[More: Cubs legend, Hall of Famer Andre Dawson has glowing review of 2025 team]

Hoerner leads the top five vote getters at second base in the NL in bWAR at 2.7, and is slashing .288/.330/.358 (.688 OPS) with 17 doubles and 14 stolen bases in 70 games so far in 2025.

But Hoerner believes he has room to improve as he continues to build his case.

“I’ve done some things well this year, but I wouldn’t say I’m having a big all-star season or something,” Hoerner said on “Spiegel and Holmes.” “We will see how it turns out, we still got some time left.”