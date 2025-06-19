Pete Crow-Armstrong is one of the most electrifying players in Major League Baseball, and currently leads all NL outfielders in All-Star voting.

One of many offensive categories Crow-Armstrong leads the Chicago Cubs in is home runs. On Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers, he belted his 19th homer of the season — a 452-foot blast off the right-field scoreboard at Wrigley Field.

24 hours later, and we still can't get enough of PCA's home run 😏 pic.twitter.com/k24fZ8ZIvj — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 19, 2025

“That ball last night was really juiced for a guy that’s not a huge, strong guy,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Wednesday on ESPN 1000’s “Kap & J. Hood” show.

[MORE: Justin Steele steers Pete-Crow-Armstrong-for-NL-MVP social media talk]

Crow-Armstrong’s mammoth homer was just the latest chapter in the 23-year-old center fielder’s breakout season.

While it was obvious Crow-Armstrong was an extremely talented player from the moment the Cubs acquired him from the New York Mets in the 2021 Javier Baez trade, Hoyer couldn’t have predicted this level of success.

“I’d probably be lying to say that Pete hasn’t been the biggest surprise,” Hoyer said. “Obviously, we expected big things out of him, but to say I thought he’d have 19 homers at this point would be a lie. I think that’s probably been the biggest surprise. How he’s blossomed this year.”

Crow-Armstrong is listed at 6 feet and 184 pounds, according to Baseball Reference – not exactly the stature of a player who hits lasers off scoreboards.

“I certainly didn’t expect him to be hitting balls the way he is,” Hoyer said. “Homering to center field and hitting no-doubter home runs. These haven’t been wall-scrappers that he’s been hitting. He’s been hitting them long and far. It’s remarkable. He’s such a twitchy athlete. He generates so much bat speed.”

Crow-Armstrong’s 3.9 fWAR is third best in MLB and tops in the NL. He’s a big reason why the Cubs will enter play Thursday with the NL’s best record at 45-28.