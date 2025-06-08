Nico Hoerner said it’s rare to be able to say exactly what gets a big-league ballplayer ejected from a game. The commentary’s generally not suitable for work.

That wasn’t the case on Sunday, when the Cubs second baseman got tossed from a 4-0 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

Hoerner objected to a called third strike that was clearly low and inside with a simple, G-rated phrase.

He turned toward home-plate umpire Derek Thomas and said, “You’re having a really bad day.”

That was all it took to send the Cubs’ best batting-average hitter out of a close contest.

“It’s not a situation I want to get ejected in,” Hoerner told reporters on-site in Detroit. “It was 2-nothing at that point. It was a big moment in that game, which is partially why it got a reaction out of me. I don’t want to miss the rest of that game and I had no intention of that. Unfortunately, that was the case.”

Another point here: Hoerner wasn’t wrong. Thomas missed a call at the plate that cost the Cubs a run and several important pitch calls, including egregious ones to Kyle Tucker, Dansby Swanson and Hoerner.

Manager Craig Counsell came out of the dugout and debated the ejection. That got him tossed, too.

“The ejection of Nico was completely unwarranted,” Counsell told reporters after the game. “There’s nothing that was said that warranted an ejection. You can’t eject players and affect outcomes of games for no offense.”

Counsell asked Thomas for an explanation, and the Cubs skipper didn’t appreciate the reply.

“He didn’t like what Nico said,” Counsell said. “Nico’s walking by. What he said is not ejectable. You don’t just eject players and change lineups and things like that.”

The Cubs had a scoring opportunity in the fifth inning, with Dansby Swanson on second base with no outs. Hoerner is excellent with runners in scoring position and believed he was treated unfairly and had an opportunity taken away from him due to an umpire error.

He didn’t say much but got tossed anyway. That really bothered Counsell, even after the game.

“Not ejectable,” Counsell said. “No swearing. No cussing. He was walking away, not standing and arguing. If he stands and argues and (Thomas) gives him a warning, fine. But there was nothing.”