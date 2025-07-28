Emmanuel Clase, potential Cubs trade target, being investigated by MLB

Cross another name off the list of potential Chicago Cubs trade targets.

Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave by MLB as part of a sports-betting investigation.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the news Monday morning:

Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase's non-disciplinary paid leave is through Aug. 31, MLB said in a statement. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 28, 2025

Clase’s leave is through Aug. 31 as MLB investigates the matter. His teammate, Luis Ortiz, was placed on leave earlier this month under the same investigation.

There is no guarantee Clase was going to be made available at the trade deadline, but his name has been mentioned in rumors. The Guardians entered play Monday 3.5 games out of the final playoff spot in the AL and eight games back in the AL Central.

Clase, 27, is one of the top closers in the game, having led the league in saves in each of the last three seasons. He tallied 42 saves in 2022, 44 in 2023 and 47 last year with the Guardians.

He was 24-for-29 in save opportunities this season with a 3.23 ERA and 1.23 WHIP.

The hard-throwing right-hander is having a bit of a down year, as the WHIP is the highest mark of his career. He sported an eye-popping 0.61 ERA and 0.66 WHIP in 74.1 innings last year.

Given Clase is under team control through 2028 on an affordable deal, it would have taken a huge haul for the Cubs — or any other team — to pry him out of Cleveland at this deadline.

But this investigation makes that all a moot point now, meaning the Cubs will have to focus their attention elsewhere for relief help.

The Cubs currently have Daniel Palencia closing down games as the 25-year-old flame-throwing right-hander is enjoying a breakout campaign. He has converted 14 straight save opportunities, including tossing four outs in Sunday’s win over the White Sox on the South Side.

Palencia has a 1.43 ERA and 0.88 WHIP with 41 strikeouts in 37.2 innings this year.