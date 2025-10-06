Chicago Cubs star Kyle Tucker was among the players nominated for the Hank Aaron Award, Major League Baseball announced on Monday.

Tucker is one of 20 finalists — 10 from each league — to be considered for the honor, which awards the NL and AL’s best offensive player. It was introduced in 1999 to mark the 25th anniversary of Hall of Famer Aaron breaking Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record on April 8, 1974.

Tucker, 28, slashed .266/.377/.464 (.841 OPS) with 22 home runs and 73 RBI in his 2025 campaign with the Cubs. His offensive numbers helped him earn his fourth consecutive All-Star Game bid and his first as a fan-voted starter. Tucker led qualified Cubs in offensive fWAR (29.2), on-base percentage (.377) and walk rate (14.6%). He also finished second in both wRC+ and OPS+ behind Michael Busch.

Sammy Sosa was the NL’s inaugural Hank Aaron Award winner, and two more Cubs have taken home the award since: Aramis Ramirez in 2008 and Kris Bryant in 2016.

The winners are decided via a mix of fan voting and a panel of Hall of Famers. Cubs fans have the opportunity to vote for Tucker and read the full list of nominees here. Voting closes this Sunday at 10:59 p.m. CT.