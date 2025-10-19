BOX SCORE

CHICAGO – The Bears were favored to win Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. It was the first such occurrence since last year’s home game against the New England Patriots.

The Bears were awful that day — so bad, in fact, that offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was fired afterward. They needed to be better in this instance, in search of a fourth consecutive win.

The Ben Johnson effect surely would help, as the Bears head coach’s relentlessness and attention to detail on all things would help avoid a letdown against a team they should beat.

While it wasn’t always pretty, the Bears found a way to get the job done. It probably was closer that it should’ve been, but the Bears earned a 26-14 victory over the Saints at Soldier Field.

Let’s examine what we learned from this NFL Week 7 home win that improved the Bears to 4-2:

Run game keeps rolling

Johnson put tons of effort over the bye week working to improve the Bears’ running game. That meant run-specific meetings and a tough look at the plays being called. If the blocking up front and the running backs were out of sync, that changed coming out of the bye.

D’Andre Swift got rolling in a Week 6 win over Washington and kept it going on Sunday afternoon.

The Bears feature back had 124 rushing yards and a touchdown, including a few explosive runs. Kyle Monangai got in on the action and had a touchdown of his own, the first one of his NFL career.

KYLE MONANGAI! FIRST NFL TOUCHDOWN!pic.twitter.com/lE8zuUJnJh — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) October 19, 2025

Overall, the Bears had 222 yards on 40 carries, a massive sum by any measure. That was good for 5.6 yards per carry. That was an important development for the team moving forward and in a game where quarterback Caleb Williams and the passing game looked lost.

The run game was Chicago’s closer, eating up massive amounts of clock in the fourth quarter especially.

Defense keep stacking takeaways

The Bears had 11 takeaways – don’t let coordinator Dennis Allen hear you calling them turnovers – in the three games leading into Sunday and ranked first overall in takeaways per game.

That trend continued against the Saints, with four takeaways on the day. They now have 15 takeaways in the last four games. That’s, you know, a lot.

Two of them are described in the next item. The third came from an interception from safety Kevin Byard III. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds had the fourth, with an interception late in the game.

KEVIN BYARD III PICKS OFF SPENCER RATTLER 😈pic.twitter.com/Rnx5W963vk — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) October 19, 2025

That was his fourth interception of the season for the 10th-year veteran, who is proving that he’s still got it after all these years. Byard should’ve had another one, but a midair collision with Nahashon Wright that hurt the cornerback (he was able to return).

Edmunds essentially sealed victory in the fourth quarter.

TREMAINE EDMUNDS INT 🗣️



The Bears force their FOURTH takeaway of the game!pic.twitter.com/ZFAep1IM04 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) October 19, 2025

The Bears defense was in complete control for most of the first half but allowed touchdowns at the end of the first half and the beginning of the second that kept this game close.

Allen brought blitzed all day long, most of them impactful. Defensive backs were creating disruption off the edge, which kept Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler on the run.

Conditions clearly impact outcome

Johnson said the Bears would be ready for inclement weather on Sunday, with rain and wind in the forecast. Mother nature delivered on that promise, creating a slick playing surface and saturated footballs that made it tough to maintain possession.

The Bears had trouble with that in the first half. Williams dropped the ball once but managed to recover it, and a botched snap left center Drew Dalman with the ball after Williams slipped and fell back while under center.

Another botched exchange late in the third quarter killed a third-and-goal opportunity – Dalman was flagged for a double-clutch false start — that led to a field goal and helped keep the game relatively close.

Defensive end Montez Sweat punched the ball free – the fumble he created was forced, and wouldn’t happened in any weather – that Gervon Dexter Sr. recovered.

BEARS BALL 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/ks1rUz3H2u — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) October 19, 2025

The Bears also had a first-half interception from Nahshon Wright that he returned 38 yards.

NAHSHON WRIGHT INTERCEPTION!pic.twitter.com/0tdzMK4qpK — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) October 19, 2025

The Bears turned excellent field position into a touchdown, which was tallied by D’Andre Swift’s 11-yard touchdown run.