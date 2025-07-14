Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong reveals MLB All-Star Game moment he wants most

ATLANTA – Pete Crow-Armstrong checked an item off his All-Star Game bucket list on Monday morning before the insanity that was the Midsummer Classic’s media day.

The Cubs center fielder got to meet Shohei Ohtani.

“That was cool,” Crow-Armstrong said in a press conference just outside Truist Park. “I hadn’t gotten to shake his hand yet.”

Ohtani ranks high among the best to ever do it and is a truly global icon, so that’s a big deal even for a budding National League superstar.

The always down-to-earth talent said he was “humbled” to be playing among baseball’s greats but has the confidence and ability to standout in such a crowded room and have fun doing it.

Crow-Armstrong picked a moment he’s most looking forward to, and it’s not a home run or a diving catch with the baseball world watching.

It’s a lot simpler than that.

“I think my favorite part of the weekend is going to be heading to the outfield with Kyle (Tucker), to start the game with him,” Crow-Armstrong said. “I’ve seen how much he has put in to this year, how smoothly he has gone through this transition to a new team. I’m proud of him and appreciate him and I can’t wait to go experience that with him. That’ll be the best part.”

There’s a mutual respect between them, with Tucker considering PCA among the league’s best. Tucker cited Crow-Armstrong’s WAR, which leads the NL – his speed and elite defensive abilities.

Tucker has been elected to four All-Star Games. This is obviously Crow-Armstrong’s first. Their bond is a strong despite some outward differences.

Tucker plays with an even-keeled approach. Crow-Armstrong is more, well, exuberant.

PCA’s favorite play of 2025? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/7cbtuVKdJo — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 14, 2025

Fans love the way Crow-Armstrong shows how much fun he’s having, especially in moments like the All-Star game. The center fielder has a slightly different spin on his playing style.

“I think that I have a lot of fun when I can go run a ball down, but I think I also do a good job of letting the game bring that out of me,” Crow-Armstrong said. “I’m excited for everybody else to bring the excitement out of me this whole trip.

“I love going out there to win and I’m going to put a focus on that because that is where I get the most joy, but I want to acknowledge everyone that came out here to watch us and how thankful I am to them for getting me here. That’s the least that I can do.”