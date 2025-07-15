Matthew Boyd certainly knows how to endear himself to Chicago Cubs fans.

In a season in which Justin Steele has made just four starts and Shota Imanaga was on the IL for nearly two months, it has been Boyd who has stepped up as the stabilizer and ace of the Cubs’ rotation.

The 34-year-old southpaw finished the first half with a 10-3 record, a 2.34 ERA and 1.03 WHIP, which earned him his first trip to the All-Star Game.

And Boyd made the most of his time at the Midsummer Classic.

The veteran showed up to the red carpet with the Cubs’ iconic W flag stitched inside his suit:

Matthew Boyd has a W flag stitched to the inside of his suit 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zCrouE9SHz — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 15, 2025

The red carpet is always a bit of fun before the actual game, as players have the chance to showcase their personality and sense of style.

Kyle Tucker used it as an opportunity to give credit to his wife, Samantha:

“I wouldn’t be able to do the things I do out on the field without her.”



Kyle Tucker thanks his wife for her support 🥹 pic.twitter.com/tDvYuLBweO — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 15, 2025

Pete Crow-Armstrong is one of the most exciting, young stars in the game, and fans on the red carpet were clamoring for a chance to see the Cubs center fielder:

PCA is a fan favorite at the #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/ZPM2GIWOhb — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 15, 2025

And of course, no Cubs All-Star red carpet event would be complete without Clark the Cub doing his thing:

Clark the Cub was made for the red carpet 😆 pic.twitter.com/Ysmq4dBNnl — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 15, 2025

Crow-Armstrong has a nice touch of his own with his potential in-game accessories, featuring a custom-made Clark the Cub bat:

PCA has a custom “Clark the Cub” bat for the #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/rgls1bmT1X — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 15, 2025

PCA's custom bat is here and it is GLORIOUS 😍 pic.twitter.com/TQJ6NJdDf5 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 15, 2025

Tucker and Crow-Armstrong are slated to start the Midsummer Classic, hitting seventh and ninth, respectively, in the NL lineup.

Boyd won’t pitch in the game, opting to use the time to rest up for the second half of the season.

It was a difficult decision for Boyd, who is an All-Star for the first time in his 11-year career. But he has already thrown 111.2 innings this season, his most since 2019 (185.1 IP). He has tossed just 110.2 innings over the 2023-24 seasons combined as he underwent Tommy John surgery and missed more than a year.