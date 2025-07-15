ATLANTA – Pete Crow-Armstrong and Javy Báez are forever linked after being dealt for one another (and a bit more) at the 2021 MLB trade deadline.

Báez went to the New York Mets in an exchange that brought Crow-Armstrong to the Cubs organization. The Mets have taken flak for giving up a future superstar-in-the-making for just 47 games of Báez, who signed with the Detroit Tigers in free agency the following offseason. It was a difficult move for Chicago, considering Baez’s legendary status following his performance helping win the 2016 World Series.

The shortstop wasn’t great during his first three years in Detroit but is experiencing a career renaissance this season following a position switch to center field.

This 2025 campaign has gone so well for Báez that he was elected as an American League starter for Tuesday night’s All-Star Game. Crow-Armstrong will do so in the National League after a breakout first half.

So, yeah, two guys traded for each other are now starting the same All-Star Game. Weird, wild stuff to be sure.

They met and exchanged pleasantries at Truist Field before Tuesday night’s event:

PCA and Javy Báez meet up before tonight's #AllStarGame



They will be the starting center fielders for their respective leagues 🤯 pic.twitter.com/mGPVd7Z0CJ — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 15, 2025

Crow-Armstrong praised Báez’s performance this season and the impressiveness that they’re playing in the same All-Star Game.

“Absolutely, yeah,” Crow-Armstrong said before the game. “I didn’t think he’d be playing center field; it’s pretty cool, though. It’s such a nice compliment to his ability. Changing positions and then going in and having a lot of success – that is really cool.”

That’s quite a compliment, considering Crow-Armstrong knows a thing or three about playing center field. Báez has made the transition well, while increasing his offensive production.

“I think he looks so natural,” Crow-Armstrong said. “He was so good at shortstop. I would say that’s the most – you’ve got to be the most athletic infielder to play shortstop. I think it makes a lot of sense in terms of the translation from short to center. That’s really cool. He looks great.”