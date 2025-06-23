Pete Crow-Armstrong remains the top vote-getter among National League outfielders in the latest All-Star voting update, MLB shared in a press release Monday.

[Click here to vote Cubs]

Crow-Armstrong garnered 2,005,630 votes, while Kyle Tucker is now third among NL outfielders with 1,219,866 votes. Three-time All-Star Tucker, who was just behind his teammate in last week’s initial update, swapped places with Teoscar Hernandez (1,366,537) of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

PCA and Kyle Tucker are currently in position to start the All-Star Game 🤩



VOTE: https://t.co/8xynS08h6C pic.twitter.com/zppbSVYLca — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 23, 2025

Tucker’s slip is a bit of a shock as he still leads Hernandez in every major statistic except RBI. However, it highlights the importance of fan voting in Phase 1.

The top two vote-getters at each position (top six for outfielders) will be announced as finalists on June 26 and advance to Phase 2. The leading vote-getter in each league will become an automatic All-Star Game starter and will bypass the second phase. Reigning MVPs Aaron Judge (2,699,483) and Shohei Ohtani (2,521,718) currently hold those spots.

Crow-Armstrong is the fourth-highest vote-getter in the NL thus far, behind Dodgers trio Ohtani, Will Smith (2,099,944) and Freddie Freeman (2,095,672).

Carson Kelly (769,860) remains in second place behind Smith in the NL catcher race and looks poised to make it to Phase 2 with a large lead over third-placed J.T. Realmuto of the Philadelphia Phillies (489,289).

Seiya Suzuki (641,687) is in third for the DH position behind Ohtani and newly-minted San Francisco Giant Rafael Devers (1,103,085). Notably, Suzuki leads Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber by over 20,000 votes.

Nico Hoerner (636,422) and Michael Busch (530,614) each hold the No. 3 spot at their respective positions, but face a large gap to the second-place threshold.

Elsewhere, Dansby Swanson and Matt Shaw are in fifth place at shortstop and third base, respectively, while Ian Happ is in 12th among outfielders.

Several Cubs — Crow-Armstrong, Kelly, Suzuki, Hoerner, Busch and Shaw — are all vying for their first career All-Star selections. Tucker is aiming for his fourth appearance, while Swanson has two career selections and Happ has one.

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game will take place on July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Below is a breakdown of each balloting phase and announcement: