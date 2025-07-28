Check one big name off the list for the Chicago Cubs ahead of the trade deadline.

Seth Lugo, the veteran right-hander for the Kansas City Royals, will no longer be available this month as he is reportedly reaching a multiyear extension with his team, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan:

BREAKING: Right-hander Seth Lugo and the Kansas City Royals are finalizing a multiyear contract extension, sources tell ESPN. One of the best potential trade candidates this deadline season — and top free agent arms this winter — instead will remain in Kansas City. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 28, 2025

Lugo, 35, represented one of the top starting pitching targets that might be available at the deadline, but the Royals traded for outfielder Randal Grichuk over the weekend, signaling they would not be sellers.

[MORE: Five players Cubs should target ahead of MLB trade deadline]

The Lugo extension keeps him in Kansas City. The two-year, $30 million deal he signed before the 2024 season has been a great fit for both sides.

Lugo has racked up 8.6 WAR in his two seasons in Kansas City with a 23-14 record, 2.98 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. He finished second in AL Cy Young voting last season while making a league-leading 33 starts.

The Cubs got an up-close look at Lugo last week at Wrigley Field, when the veteran shut down the North Siders over six strong innings in a Royals win.

The Cubs are in the market for starting pitching help ahead of Thursday’s deadline and may be looking to trade for multiple arms. Lugo would have been one of the top options as a reliable starter who has the production of a front-of-the-rotation arm.

MLB Trade Rumors listed Lugo as the No. 10 player available at the deadline before the news of the extension.

The Cubs will now have to turn their attention elsewhere for rotation help, though they also received some good news over the weekend with the health status of Javier Assad and Jameson Taillon.

Both right-handers are on the road to recovery and could become factors in the Cubs’ rotation next month. Rookie Cade Horton has also shown no signs of slowing down and young right-hander Ben Brown had a bounceback outing Sunday on the South Side.