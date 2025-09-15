UPDATE: Head coach Ben Johnson said in a Monday afternoon that cornerback Jaylon Johnson suffered a “new injury,” unrelated to the groin issue that kept him out the entire preseason. Ben Johnson did not immediately disclose the nature of the ailment, and said that the Bears will continue to gather information on Jaylon Johnson’s prognosis before providing an update on the player’s status.

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is reportedly out indefinitely with a groin injury, shortly after returning from an injury that kept him out all of training camp and in Week 1.

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin and Adam Schefter, citing sources, broke the news on Monday around noon CT. The report states that the team is continuing to evaluate Johnson’s recovery whether surgery is necessary.

Bears Pro-Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson is out indefinitely with a groin injury, sources tell me and @CourtneyRCronin. The team still is evaluating the full extent of the injury, whether surgery is necessary, and how long Johnson will be sidelined.



Johnson exited the second… pic.twitter.com/plKzZ9Hug1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2025

Johnson was placed on the non-football injury list before training camp started, due to a groin injury suffered while training on his own. He missed the entire preseason and was cleared for practice in Week 1. Johnson’s first game was Sunday, where he played extremely well. Johnson aggravated the injury on a leaping pass breakup that saved an explosive play. Johnson lay motionless on the turf for some time, as his teammates expressed visible disappointment as trainers attended to him. He did not return to the game.

Nahshon Wright stepped in for Johnson, as he had all summer. It’s anticipated that Wright will continue to play for Johnson during his absence.

Losing Johnson for an extended stretch would constitute a major blow for the Bears defense. The two-time Pro Bowler is arguably the team’s best player regardless of position, a true shutdown cornerback even against the league’s best receivers. The same can’t be said for Wright or starter Tyrique Stevenson, who struggled mightily on Sunday while covering top-tier wideouts in Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.