The Cubs are calling up their top prospect.

The team is bringing up outfielder Owen Caissie for the series finale in Toronto on Thursday, per ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, who cited sources in his reporting. Caissie, 23, is hitting .292 with 22 home runs and a .966 OPS for the Iowa Cubs.

Caissie was a key piece coming back from the Padres in the Yu Darvish trade in 2020.

The native Canadian could make his debut in Chicago's series finale in Toronto tomorrow.

Caissie is the Cubs’ No. 1 prospect, per MLB Pipeline and the 45th-ranked prospect in baseball. Caissie will likely take the spot of Miguel Amaya, who suffered a sprained left ankle and was carted off the field in the Cubs’ 4-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Amaya’s X-rays were negative, but was expected to land on the injured list. Amaya went down in his first game back from the 60-day IL after being out since May 24 with an oblique injury.

The Canadian outfielder could make his debut in his native country. Caissie was born in Burlington, which is about a 45-minute drive from Toronto.

Caissie was acquired in 2020 from the San Diego Padres in a deal that sent right-hander Yu Darvish to California.

He provides Counsell with a left-handed hitting option. He also gives him another outfield option — the team has four natural outfielders on their roster, Kyle Tucker, Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki. Suzuki, though, has been the team’s primary designated hitter and utilityman Willi Castro, who was acquired at the trade deadline from the Minnesota Twins, can play out in the pasture. Caissie could fill in that role if Castro is playing in the infield.

Caissie is 8-for-15 in his last five games and has a 145 weighted runs created plus in 92 games this season — that’s 45 percentage points better than league average. The Cubs offense has been struggling since the All-Star break, posting a .693 OPS as a team, which ranks 23rd in baseball, a far cry from the .771 OPS (fourth in MLB) they posted before the Midsummer Classic.