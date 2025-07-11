Why Yankees’ Cody Bellinger has such high praise for Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong

Cody Bellinger has a Gold Glove to his credit. He knows good outfield play when he sees it.

That’s why his praise for Pete Crow-Armstrong was so striking. The former Cub and former NL MVP (with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2019) formed a quick bond with Crow-Armstrong, a rising talent and All-Star with a bright future ahead.

After two years spent working together in Chicago, Bellinger has a great view of Crow-Armstrong’s rise to stardom.

That working relationship ended when the Cubs traded Bellinger to New York this offseason.

We all know about the hitting and the stolen bases. It’s the defense that Bellinger focused on both during their times and Wrigley Field and again on Friday before his Yankees faced the Cubs.

Don’t hit it to center. Odds on that’s an out.

“I know damn well not to hit it to him,” Bellinger said during an exclusive interview with Marquee Sport Network’s Boog Sciambi at Yankee Stadium. “We all know that, if you can, you don’t hit it to PCA because he’s probably going to catch it. We can’t control where the ball goes but he’s probably the best center fielder I’ve ever seen. Arm strength. Jumps. The amount of ground he covers – I’m not going to try to hit it to him, let’s be honest. There are not a lot of holes in center field.”

The defensive respect between Bellinger and Crow-Armstrong is mutual. That’s why he said back in February that he’d want to rob a homer from Bellinger.

“You know what I think would be the most fun,” Crow-Armstrong stated back in February, “would be when we go to the Bronx and play the Yankees and I take one away from our old friend, Cody Bellinger.”

That could happen starting on Friday night, when the Cubs and Yankees play each other in New York. Will Bellinger hit one deep enough? Will Crow-Armstrong take a home run away? It should be a fun event between two friends now on opposing teams.