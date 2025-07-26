The Chicago Cubs announced the signing of nine more draft picks on Friday.

That group was headlined by a pair of highly touted high school prospects: fourth rounder Kaleb Wing, a right-handed pitcher from California, and sixth round selection, Josiah Hartshorn, an outfielder from greater Los Angeles.

In addition to Wing and Hartshorn, the Cubs announced they agreed to terms with 12th rounder Connor Spencer, a right-handed pitcher from Ole Miss; 13th rounder Nate Williams, a right-handed pitcher from Mississippi State; 14th round selection Kaemyn Franklin, a right-handed prep arm out of Victory Christian High School in Oklahoma; 16th rounder Riely Hunsaker, a right-handed pitcher from Lamar University in Texas; 17th round pick Logan Poteet, a catcher from UNC-Charlotte; 18th round pick Connor Knox, a right-handed pitcher from George Mason University; and 20th round selection Freddy Rodriguez, a right-handed pitcher from the University of Hawaii.

With these signings, the Cubs have signed 19 of their 20 draft picks, with only 19th round selection Caleb Barnett, a high school infielder from Alabama ranked as a top 50 prospect by Perfect Game USA, remaining unsigned. Barnett has indicated that he will follow his commitment to the University of Alabama.

While the Cubs did not disclose the terms of the deals, MLB Pipeline senior writer and Marquee Sports Network contributor Jim Callis reported that Wing signed on the dotted line for a bonus of $1.5 million, well over the slot value of $623,000. Wing was committed to play at Loyola Marymount, where he was scheduled to both pitch and make an impact with the bat as a shortstop, but he will now join the Cubs instead and solely focus on pitching.

4th-rder Kaleb Wing signs w/@Cubs for $1.5 million (slot 121 value = $623,300). California prep RHP, advanced for age, stuff took a leap this spring, looks like athletic four-pitch starter. Loyola Marymount recruit. @MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/9ZIo70zza2 — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 23, 2025



Wing was the No. 87 draft prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, rising up draft boards thanks to a strong senior season that saw increased velocity on his fastball, touching 95 mph, and improved depth to his curveball, showing potential as a plus pitch. Wing’s father was a former second round pick of the White Sox, but Cubs fans will hope his son can make an impact on the North Side.

Hartshorn broke the record for a signing bonus for a sixth-round pick, signing for $2 million, according to Callis. Hartshorn was committed to play at Texas A&M and was ranked by Perfect Game USA as the 29th-best high school player in the class of 2025. Hartshorn is a switch-hitting outfielder with plus power, as he shared the crown at the MLB high school Home Run Derby, and projects long term in the corner outfield spots thanks to his large frame at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds.

Josiah Hartshorn signs w/@Cubs for $2 million (slot 181 value = $355,800), new @MLBDraft record for 6th rd. California prep OF, switch-hitter w/power & good approach, right-field profile. Texas A&M recruit. pic.twitter.com/cKT7F4n3hL — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 23, 2025

Chicago was able to sign Wing and Hartshorn thanks to savings from first round pick Ethan Conrad, the Wake Forest outfielder signed for $3.56 million, over $1 million below slot value.

Among the other signings, current Cubs farmhand Kohl Franklin’s brother, Kaemyn, signed out of the high school ranks for a reported $200,000, while 16th rounder Hunsaker was top 15 in Division I in ERA, and was an All-Southland conference selection at Lamar thanks to a 2.47 ERA in 76.2 innings.