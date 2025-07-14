Craig Counsell spent six seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, winning the 2001 NLCS MVP on the way to a World Series championship that fall.

The Diamondbacks will be hoping that Craig’s son, Brady, might be able to produce some more Counsell magic in the desert.

Arizona selected Brady Counsell with the 303rd pick overall in the 10th round of the 2025 MLB Draft on Monday.

Brady, 22, was born in Phoenix during his dad’s last season of his first tenure with the D-Backs. Arizona selected Brady as a shortstop out of the University of Kansas, just two selections after the Cubs had taken Fresno State catcher Justin Stransky.

While announced by the Diamondbacks as a shortstop, Brady mostly saw time at third base this season for the Jayhawks, where he won the program’s first ever Rawlings Gold Glove award, becoming the first Big 12 conference player since 2018 to win the prestigious accolade.

Yes, Brady Counsell is the son of #Dbacks legend Craig Counsell!



He slashed .259 / .378 / .473 (.851 OPS). 35 walks to 35 strikeouts, but really impressive defense (won the Rawling Gold Glove Award at 3B this season). pic.twitter.com/fWHVLFijvs — Diamondbacks Prospects 🐍 (@dbacksprospectz) July 14, 2025

Brady was the only Jayhawk to start all 60 games this season, leading the team to a 43-17 record and a berth in the Fayetteville regional. The transfer from Minnesota earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors and slashed 259/.378/.473 with 12 home runs and 57 RBIs. Brady was the first Jayhawk to be selected in the 2025 draft.

He is a versatile defender, having played second base, third base, left field and shortstop throughout his collegiate career at Kansas and Minnesota. Brady hit .287 with 11 homers and 36 RBIs in 2024 with the Golden Gophers.

Brady, like his father, played his high school baseball at Whitefish Bay High School in Wisconsin, where he was rated as the No. 7 overall prospect in the state of Wisconsin by Perfect Game USA.

Brady is the oldest of Craig’s two sons, with his brother Jack playing his collegiate baseball at Northwestern in 2025.

Craig’s Cubs have selected 20 new players in the 2025 MLB Draft, highlighted by first round selection Ethan Conrad, an outfielder from Wake Forest.

