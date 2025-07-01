2025 MLB trade deadline: Jed Hoyer, Cubs to make ‘splash,’ per insider

The MLB trade deadline is coming this month, but we’re as far away from it as the calendar allows. It arrives July 31, leaving teams plenty of time to make a deal (or deals).

The NL Central could be a hotbed of activity, one MLB insider says, with the Chicago Cubs leading the way.

“The Cubs are going to win the trade deadline in the NL Central,” former MLB general manager Jim Bowden said on “Foul Territory TV,” which can be seen on Marquee Sports Network. “They’re everywhere right now, and they’re willing to part with Owen Cassie, one of their top power-hitting outfield prospects. And (president of baseball operations) Jed Hoyer and (general manager) Carter Hawkins are literally everywhere. I talk to people in the industry, and they’re all in to do what it takes to win.”

The Cubs are going to win the trade deadline in the NL Central, says @JimBowdenGM. 👀



Winning the division won’t be an easy task. It has some quality, with three other teams within 5.5 games of the front-running Cubs as of Tuesday morning.

Bowden broke down the NL Central landscape in his interview. He said the Cincinnati Reds don’t have tons to spend but could use some offense. He said the St. Louis Cardinals need “impact” but won’t mortgage their future to win this year. Bowden complimented the Milwaukee Brewers’ starting rotation and their team overall but said they might look to upgrade offense on the left side of the infield. He doesn’t expect tons of activity from them.

Those statements are about the teams’ status right now, not closer to the deadline. As Bowden points out, “the market is going to change,” as current buyers fall out of contention and become sellers.

But of all the NL Central foes, Bowden expects the Cubs to take the biggest swing.

“In the NL Central, the Cubs are the one team what (is) in position to make the splash,” Bowden said. “They’ve got the better system and willingness to give up the system at this particular trade deadline.”