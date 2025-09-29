CHICAGO — Matthew Boyd put his arms on the top of his head, leaned back in his chair and wiped tears from his eyes with the blue Cubs shirt he was wearing.

The question was simple — and not uncommon in the sports world: What were your emotions when you were named the Cubs’ Game 1 starter in the NL Wild Card Series?

Boyd took the question and ran with it. Instead of just telling his emotions, he showed them.

What unfolded was a wholesome and heartfelt moment at the podium on the workout day before the Cubs’ series against the San Diego Padres.

It’s bigger than baseball ❤️



Matthew Boyd reflects on what it means to start Game 1 for the Cubs. pic.twitter.com/BhFM0iF2jV — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 29, 2025

“This is cool,” Boyd said Monday at Wrigley Field. “It’s cool for so many different reasons. It’s cool because you never know when the opportunity presents itself. I waited my first eight years to get the chance in the postseason. Didn’t really get to be a part of it on the field. I only threw one out. You never know when the opportunity is going to come again.”

Boyd’s first postseason trip came in 2022, with the Seattle Mariners. He appeared in only one ALDS game against the Houston Astros, allowing one hit and one walk while recording one out.

Boyd returned to October baseball last fall with the Cleveland Guardians, making three starts for a team that made it to the ALCS.

Now Boyd is back — and he’s doing it for the team his grandfather, John, grew up supporting.

[READ: What to know for NL Wild Card Series vs. Padres]

Boyd talked about his family ties to the Cubs when he signed with the team last offseason. He mentioned his grandfather again after picking up his first win as a Cub on April 5 — when he shut down the Padres at Wrigley.

Now, Boyd is being tasked with setting up the Cubs for a win in a pivotal Game 1 of a best-of-three series.

Rookie Cade Horton looked destined to take the ball in Game 1, but a rib injury forced him to the IL, and Boyd is the next man up.

“To do it with the Cubs, to do it with this group, it will never be like this again,” Boyd said. “I mean, if we come back here, the personnel will not be the same. It’s a special group. It’s a good group of guys, and it’s unique to this moment. And that’s it.

“To get to think that I would have gotten this opportunity, knowing everything about my grandfather growing up here, it’s cool. I mean, it’s cool stuff. He would be extremely happy. But that’s the cool stuff. My grandfather grew up in Chicago. He grew up a Cubs fan. I think 2016 was one of the happiest days of his life. I get to be a Cub. It’s pretty cool.”

Boyd said his family is en route to Chicago to attend the game in person.

“Everyone’s excited,” Boyd said. “The family’s coming. It’s going to be fun.”