Andre Dawson, Shawon Dunston share memories of Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg

The Chicago Cubs’ matchup with the Baltimore Orioles on Friday was more than just another regular season game.

Friday marked the first time the Cubs returned to Wrigley Field since legendary second baseman Ryne Sandberg had passed. Before a flurry of Cubs fans filled the stands with their No. 23 jerseys, Sandberg’s former teammates, Cubs Hall of Famers Andre Dawson and Shawon Dunston, joined Marquee Sports Network’s Cole Wright and Rick Sutcliffe to share their memories of the Hall of Famer.

Before Dawson joined the Cubs in 1987, he played against Sandberg. Even then, Dawson could see Sandberg would be special.

“Well, playing against him, you could see the talent. It was very visible, and [you knoew] this is going to be a superstar in the making,” Dawson told Marquee Sports.

Rick Sutcliffe, Shawon Dunston, and Jody Davis delivered the official 2nd base for today’s game wearing Ryne Sandberg shirts 🩵 pic.twitter.com/PBs1ZUHofj — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 1, 2025

Dawson and Sandberg played six seasons together in Chicago from 1987-92. What stood out to Dawson was his teammate’s consistent approach.

“That’s what I remember the most about him during my playing days that he just gave it his all each and every day,” Dawson said.

Dunston played 11 seasons with Sandberg in Chicago. The two were locker mates and always in sync on the diamond as double play partners.

Sandberg was known for his quiet demeanor, which Dunston credits for helping him balance his playing style.

“Ryno helped me tremendously,” Dunston said. “We’re the complete opposite. He’s calm, I’m wild. If I would have played with a player like me, it would have been problems out there. He allowed me to be myself at all times and when you want to be successful, you have to let people be themselves. He never stopped me. He just said, ‘Shawon, go out there and play. I’m not going to run into you, always go around you. You can cut in front of me and just play.’ So, I enjoyed it.”

It’s hard to quantify the impact Sandberg left on his teammates and the Cubs, but he will never be forgotten. A statue with his iconic defensive stance is on display right outside Wrigley Field, and the team will wear a No. 23 patch for the remainder of the season.

The four-man panel of Wright, Dawson, Dunston and Sutcliffe each had on No. 23 pins to honor Sandberg. Dawson said he would wear his pin with “a lot of pride” because Sandberg meant so much to him. Dunston said the pin “means everything.”

That’s the impact Sandberg had and the reason he will live on at Wrigley Field long after his playing days.