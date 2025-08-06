Andrew Kittredge found a perfect way to bounce back from a rough outing.

Or, should we say, an immaculate way to bounce back.

The Chicago Cubs veteran reliever was charged with the loss Tuesday night against the Cincinnati Reds when he gave up four earned runs in just one-third of an inning.

But Cubs manager Craig Counsell went right back to Kittredge, and he posted an immaculate inning Wednesday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

After another gem by a Cubs starter (this time coming from Cade Horton), Kittredge was called on to protect a 2-0 lead in the top of the seventh. Nine pitches later, he had three strikeouts and the 120th immaculate inning in MLB history.

Andrew Kittredge throws the 6th immaculate inning in Cubs history 😳 pic.twitter.com/ufZsIq6WF8 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 6, 2025

Kittredge struck out Austin Hays, Gavin Lux and Tyler Stephenson — all swinging. He tallied four swings-and-misses, four called strikes and a foul ball in the perfect inning.

“Honestly, it was building off last night where I was not in the zone as much as I like to be,” Kittredge told reporters postgame. “And today, I just made more of a conscious effort to be in the zone and it just fell into place.”

It was the sixth time in Cubs history that a pitcher has posted an immaculate inning, per team historian Ed Hartig.

Hayden Wesneski last accomplished the feat in September 2022 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. LaTroy Hawkins (2004), Lynn McGlothen (1979), Bruce Sutter (1977) and Milt Pappas (1971) also have turned the trick in a Cubs uniform.

Both Kittredge and catcher Carson Kelly said it was the first time they have been a part of an immaculate inning.

It was an impressive feat for iron man Kittredge, who has pitched on 11 of the last 18 calendar days between the Baltimore Orioles and the Cubs.

He refused to use that as an excuse for Tuesday’s outing, saying he felt great physically despite the recent high workload. The radar gun supports that, as Kittredge dialed his fastball up to 97 mph — a couple ticks above his 94.4-mph season average.

“From that side, I feel really good,” Kittredge said after Tuesday’s game. “I think my fastball was about as good as it’s been all year tonight. So from that standpoint, I’m not going to use that as a crutch. I feel really good. I wanted to take the ball. That’s the spot I want to be in. Just got to do a better job attacking hitters.”

He certainly had no problem attacking hitters Wednesday.

The Cubs acquired Kittredge ahead of the MLB trade deadline last week, and he already has made four appearances during his first week with the team.