CHICAGO — Anthony Rizzo vowed to watch Saturday’s game in a unique manner after officially announcing his retirement as a Cub earlier in the day.

“I’m going to sit in the bleachers, I’m going to eat a hot dog, I’m going to drink some adult beverages,” Rizzo said Saturday morning at a press conference at Wrigley Field. “And are we allowed to do the beer snake? Because I will be the rally-starter for the beer snake.”

He could’ve added one more thing to his list and almost checked it off: catch a home run.

In a moment that felt straight out of a movie at the Friendly Confines, Cubs rookie Moisés Ballesteros hit his first career home run — an opposite field blast to left that hit off Rizzo’s hand in the bleachers before bouncing behind him for another fan to catch.

MOISÉS BALLESTEROS HITS HIS FIRST CAREER HR…RIGHT TO ANTHONY RIZZO! pic.twitter.com/kEWrbwlcLJ — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 13, 2025

Rizzo was jokingly frustrated at missing the ball, telling nearby fans, “That’s why I’m retired.”

Rizzo joined the Marquee Sports Network broadcast after and broke down the play.

“Everybody was ragging me for the first pitch too,” Rizzo said. “Like, I’m retired. I don’t need to do this anymore. … All I know I already told [Cubs clubhouse manager Danny Mueller] that I want a picture with him because I threw the ball back because it’s his first home run. So I better get some bat or something.”

"I can't look at this. Are you kidding me?"



Anthony Rizzo on dropping Moisés Ballesteros' home run 😂 pic.twitter.com/BDe6OnFOnv — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 13, 2025

Ballesteros vowed to complete a trade with the Cubs legend, offering a signed bat as a thank you for tossing the ball back.

“Really grateful that he’s the one that got my home run ball and that he gave it back,” Ballesteros said after the game.

As for the ball, Ballesteros said he’s going to give it to his dad, Harry, to keep.

It was one of those special moments at the Friendly Confines that almost felt scripted. Of course, a top prospect would hit his first home run almost directly at a Cubs legend, who was enjoying a game in the iconic bleachers during his tribute day at Wrigley Field. Ballesteros, a rookie who is hitting .280 in his first eight games in the major, saw firsthand what kind of impact a player like Rizzo can have on Chicago.

“Honestly, a big player here in Chicago,” Ballesteros said. “It’s honestly impressive how the fans, from the moment he got here, supported him and have been there for him. It’s super exciting for me to see that.”

Rizzo retired this week as a member of the Cubs after a 14-year career, including 10 years with the Cubs. He was the starting first baseman on the 2016 team that won the World Series, snapping the franchise’s 108-year title drought. Rizzo was a three-time All-Star who also won three Gold Gloves and a Silver Slugger as a Cub.