Cade Horton’s efficiency helping Cubs play it safe with young ace

CHICAGO – Cade Horton is used to pitch counts and inning caps. Such is life for a top prospect with an injury history.

The 23-year-old Cubs right-hander has returned from Tommy John surgery in college and a shoulder injury last year that ended his minor-league season after just 34.1 innings.

His coaches are right to be cautious after all that. It has taught Horton, maybe subconsciously, to never waste time. Or pitches.

He doesn’t need to. Not with such dynamic stuff.

“I learned a little bit in the minor leagues, having five (innings) and 75 (pitch-count) just teaches me to be efficient,” Horton said after a 6-1 Cubs victory over Cincinnati. “It’s not really something I think about in the back of my head but, just going out there and attacking, really, and being fearless in the strike zone.”

That was Horton’s modus operandai on Wednesday afternoon at Wrigley Field. He relentlessly attacked the Reds over 5.2 scoreless innings, retiring 17 batters with 67 pitches.

There’s an eye opener within that sum – 56 of his pitches were strikes.

“That’s top-end stuff,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said in a postgame press conference. “It’s quality stuff. It’s a good formula for success.”

It also achieved something few have done. Horton’s 83.6 strike percentage was the highest for a Cubs starting pitcher since 2000 (when such data became available) with a minimum 65 pitches thrown, per SportRadar.

Cade Horton was dialed in at Wrigley Field 🎯 pic.twitter.com/Eb86Mtf5DX — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 6, 2025

Fans surely wanted to keep witnessing greatness after Horton was pulled with two outs in the sixth, but the Cubs played it smart and safe with their young pitcher. Horton has, after all, more than doubled his innings count from last season and is coming off last year’s injury.

The Cubs will need him for a pennant chase and (possibly) a postseason run. Pulling him early in August is a sacrifice the team’s willing to make.

“We want a healthy Cade Horton, a strong Cade Horton for the rest of the season,” Counsell said. “So, we’re going to have to make some tough decisions. That’s just part of it, and it’s the right thing to do for the team and for Cade.”

Such strategy makes sense to Horton. That’s why getting yanked with stuff left in the tank isn’t bothersome.

“Everything’s feeling good, but this is the most innings I’ve thrown this year,” Horton said. “You want to keep that in check and use it for a better time. I’m continuing to do my job when it’s asked. When it’s done, be ready for the next time out.

“…When the ball’s taken from me, it’s taken from me,” Horton said. “But, when I’m out there, I’m going to compete and throw a lot of strikes.”

He’s relentless in that endeavor, which has produced efficient outings and a run of success. Horton has thrown 23.1 consecutive scoreless innings and has made four starts since the All-Star break without giving up a run.

Horton and Counsell credit recent success to a clear head during and between starts, that allows him to stay locked in and make quick adjustments.

“Taking it one batter at a time, attacking and really slowing the game down — that has been the biggest thing,” Horton said. “When there’s traffic on the bases, being the one attacking the hitter and not worrying too much about what’s going on around me and being locked into the target.”