CHICAGO — During his regular radio appearance with 670 The Score, Cubs manager Craig Counsell uttered three letters fans didn’t want to hear regarding rookie starting pitcher Cade Horton:

MRI.

Craig Counsell shares the latest health update on Cade Horton (back) as he's getting an MRI this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/uLUcF852jO — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) September 24, 2025

Horton left Tuesday’s outing against the New York Mets — his last start of the season — after only three innings and 29 pitches.

It was later revealed that the Cubs were taking a conservative approach with some back tightness Horton was experiencing.

The news of the MRI on Wednesday afternoon was at least a little bit of a surprise, but Counsell explained that the team is still operating under an abundance of caution.

“We took Cade out of the game last night because he was concerned,” Counsell said before Wednesday’s game. “So I think we want to make sure as we go forward to the next step, we know that there’s nothing wrong.

“Obviously the intensity gets ramped up and everything gets ramped up a little bit. So just make sure we know what we’re dealing with here.”

The Cubs expect to have the results of the MRI on Wednesday evening.

Counsell said Horton was “a little sore” Wednesday morning.

Horton has been the Cubs’ best pitcher in the second half, and appears to be lined up to start Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series, which begins next Tuesday.

The Cubs have been managing his workload after he missed most of the Triple-A season last year with a shoulder injury.

He was sick after his last outing in Pittsburgh and the Cubs believe his back tightened up as a result of all the coughing associated with the illness.

The Cubs have backup options in place if Horton is unable to go in Game 1 of the wild-card round. Matthew Boyd — Wednesday’s starter — and Shota Imanaga — Thursday’s starter — would both be on regular or extra rest before Game 1 Tuesday.

But the Cubs are obviously hoping to have their rookie phenom ready to go for the wild-card series (which will likely be against the San Diego Padres).

“We’ve gotta wait and see what news we get,” Counsell said. “That’s the most important thing. We want good news and then go from there.”