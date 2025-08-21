Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill shares No. 1 priority for 2025-26 season

Jeff Blashill faces a difficult task in his first year in Chicago.

The Blackhawks hired Blashill as the team’s new head coach in May after missing the playoffs five seasons in a row.

Blashill isn’t expecting to change the fortunes for the franchise overnight, however.

He knows it will take time.

Coach Blashill 🤝 the friendly confines pic.twitter.com/9pSFGMjnzV — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 21, 2025

Blashill stopped by the Marquee Sports Network studio Wednesday evening and spoke with Cole Wright and Ryan Dempster on “Cubs Live!” about his top priority for this season.

“For us, where we’re at, we’re coming in as a coaching staff and we’re trying to make sure we build a great foundation,” Blashill said. “And that starts with a great culture. So that, to me, is going to be the No. 1 priority coming in. Implement that culture, making sure we’re doing everything for long-term success.

“We want to win. Everybody wants to win as quick as you can. But you don’t want to take any shortcuts to try to win the next game as opposed to winning long-term. So it will be all about for us, making sure we implement that culture and those winning ways.”

[Catch the entire interview with Blashill on the Marquee Sports Network app]

Blashill said the key to establishing that culture will be getting the team’s top players and leaders to play the right way, what he calls “winning hockey.”

The Detroit-area native served as the Red Wings head coach from the 2015-16 season through 2021-22, compiling a 204-261-72 record.

Now he’s taking over as the head coach of the Blackhawks — another Original Six NHL team.

“When I look at it today, you almost kind of pinch yourself,” Blashill said. “You get a chance to coach your hometown team and an Original Six team, then you get to go to another unbelievable franchise that’s had unbelievable success over the years, that’s such a great sports city.

“So to be able to come here and be a part of it is awesome. Honestly, you almost pinch yourself. Especially as a kid who grew up in northern Michigan, and to be in this spot is awesome.”

Now that he’s in Chicago, Dempster and Wright asked Blashill what hat he would wear if the Cubs and Tigers — two of the best teams in baseball currently — happened to meet in the World Series.

Blashill laughed and went politically correct with his answer: “I might go with my bald head, actually.”