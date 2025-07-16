How Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kyle Tucker fared at 2025 MLB All-Star Game

ATLANTA — Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker are both having incredible seasons in the outfield and at the plate. Things have gone so well that both Cubs were elected to start the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

It was a big moment for these fast friends, both acquired by the Cubs via trade, to take the field together here at Truist Park. With all that said, odds seemed significant that Crow-Armstrong or Tucker would make a impact. Both guys did.

Before we get to the highlights, let’s take a look at how the Cubs outfielders fared overall at the plate: Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-2 with an extra-base hit, while Tucker went 0-for-2 with a strikeout but made two nice defensive plays. Tucker came out after the fourth inning and Crow-Armstrong came out after the fifth.

Crow-Armstrong hit a stand-up double to right field in the bottom of the second inning off of Yankees’ left-hander Carlos Rodon.

PCA ropes a double in the #AllStarGamepic.twitter.com/JACPCql6cj — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 16, 2025

Tucker also made this nice sliding catch in the top of the second — he was in left field with Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. playing right — to rob Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh of an extra-base hit.

Kyle Tucker with the sliding catch in left field!



(via @MLBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/mWVO39srGq — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 16, 2025

Tucker and Crow-Armstrong also converged on a catch in left-center in the top of the third inning, with the veteran calling off his center fielder:

Kyle Tucker took a flyball away from PCA as he was mic'd up 😂



(via @MLBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/AZ1mSbD6iv — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 16, 2025

It happened while Crow-Armstrong was mic’d up with the FOX broadcast booth: