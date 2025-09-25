Ben Zobrist knows what it takes to win it all.

Before he joined the Chicago Cubs in 2016, Zobrist spent the previous season with the Kansas City Royals. In the one year that Zobrist was with the Royals, he helped the organization win its second World Series title.

That winter, the Cubs signed Zobrist to a four-year, $56 million contract. And similar to his time in Kansas City, a championship followed.

Zobrist was named the World Series MVP after hitting .357 with a .919 OPS. In the top of the 10th inning in Game 7 against Cleveland, he hit a go-ahead double inside third base that gave the Cubs an 8-7 victory.

He’s played in the biggest moments and ended his 14-year career with two Commissioner’s Trophies, three All-Star appearances and a World Series MVP.

The former Cub joined Marquee Sports Network’s Cole Wright and Cliff Floyd on Wednesday to tell everyone about his foundation, Champion Forward, and to also detail what it’s like playing postseason baseball at Wrigley Field.

“The way I think of it is the fans provide the energy, they provide the chaos,” Zobrist said. “And for the other team, they provide the distraction for the other team, and it’s our job for the home team, potentially, to really zone in and focus in. And let the energy come from them and if you focus on the finite, the details, I think all of the flash takes care of itself.

“It’s going to be really, really fun if we take care of details ’cause those details is what wins games, that execution.”

The Cubs’ magic number to host postseason baseball at Wrigley Field is set at two, after Chicago defeated the New York Mets on Wednesday, 10-3, and the San Diego Padres lost to the Milwaukee Brewers.

2016 World Series MVP Ben Zobrist threw out the first pitch before Wednesday's Cubs-Mets game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lv5XKVf24l — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 25, 2025

Before Zobrist’s interview concluded, he was asked to provide one final message to the current Cubs team as they get ready to embark on their journey to win a World Series of their own.

“I would say you guys know what you’re capable of and there is belief in each other and you proved that — every great team does,” Zobrist said. “And the time is now to make it happen, it’s for every individual guy to take a really hard look at what are the detailed things that I need to pay attention to in this moment. You got to stay very, very present. Nothing now in the past matters; nothing in the future matters.

“It’s not about the offseason or free agency or anything like that. It’s about winning now. It’s about what I can do right now to do the best job in this particular inning, in this moment. And that’s all that matters, and it has to be team first.”

Catch the full interview with Zobrist on the Marquee Sports Network app.