CINCINNATI — As champaign and cigar smoke filled the air inside the visitors’ clubhouse at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, the Cubs stressed they still had plenty to play for.

They still had their eyes set on hosting playoff games and using the final games of the season to ensure that happens.

Since that party atmosphere, though, the Cubs have followed up with a thud. They’ve dropped three straight to the Cincinnati Reds, culminating in Saturday’s 6-3 loss at Great American Ball Park.

“I don’t think we swung the bats great the last two nights, and I don’t think we’ve pitched great the last two nights.”



Craig Counsell on the Cubs’ performance since clinching. pic.twitter.com/TPEgktj2bq — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 21, 2025

“Well, we’ve lost,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said after Saturday night’s defeat. “I mean, the first night we had a great game pitched against us. I don’t think we swung the bats great the last two nights, and I don’t think we’ve pitched great the last two nights. So that’s about it.”

It’s worth noting that the Reds are playing for their playoff lives, and the win on Saturday means they’re just one game back of the New York Mets for the final spot in the National League playoff field.

But that should be enough to raise the intensity for the Cubs, especially because they have plenty to play for as they try and seal the top spot in the NL Wild Card. They hold a four-game lead over the San Diego Padres for that position entering Sunday. The difference between hanging on and dropping down a spot is going from playing the three-game, first round at Wrigley Field, to travelling across the country to play the Padres at Petco Park.

“Still got seven games left to play and some pretty big ones for us,” Cubs first baseman Michael Busch said. “I think especially for [the Reds], I think it’s kind of already that time … They’re going to give us their best every night and just going out there and kind of matching that.

“Starting to play some pretty crucial games for us, and them and so just matching that and showing up with that energy.”

“When you think about giving up 8 homers in 2 nights, you ain’t winning nothing.”@cliff_floyd30 on the Cubs pitching. pic.twitter.com/knQ0Id9dyx — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 21, 2025

The Cubs insist they’re not in cruise control heading into October. Instead, this is no different than a three-game losing streak in April, June or now.

“This group, we’ve done an extremely good job at no matter if we’re winning a lot of games, if we’re not, just showing up today and just trying to win that day,” Busch said. “Just because we’re losing, there’s no foot off the pedal. I think we showed up that next day with anticipation to win, and I think we’ll continue to do that.”