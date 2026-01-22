Cubs News
Alex Bregman explains why he signed with Cubs, enjoys first Cubs Con
Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman joined Marquee Sports Network’s Cole Wright and Boog Sciambi last week to share his first Cubs Convention experience. Bregman also explains why he chose the Cubs in free agency and more.
Watch in the video above or on Marquee’s YouTube page.
