CHICAGO — The Cubs will be creative as they look to advance to the NL Division Series.

The Cubs announced that right-handed reliever Andrew Kittredge will start Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Kittredge likely will serve as an opener, with a length option — such as Shota Imanaga — to follow.

Kittredge entered the Cubs’ 3-1 Game 1 win over the Padres in the eighth inning Tuesday and threw a perfect frame, complete with a strikeout of San Diego slugger Fernando Tatis Jr.

It is the first time in 115 years the Cubs will have a starting pitcher in a postseason game with zero days rest.

Kittredge, 35, pitched to a 3.40 ERA over 53 innings in 2025, including a 3.32 ERA in 21.2 innings with the Cubs after they acquired him from the Baltimore Orioles at the MLB trade deadline.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell will want to use an opener to maximize the matchups atop the Padres’ lineup. Using a right-hander to start the game is a way for the Cubs to combat righty sluggers Tatis and Manny Machado, who hit in the Padres’ Nos. 1 and 3 spots, respectively, in Tuesday’s lineup.

After that pocket, it’s possible — and likely — that Counsell will turn to Imanaga as a bulk option.

The Padres have struggled against left-handed pitchers this season, ranking 19th in baseball in OPS against southpaws. They started five left-handed hitters in their lineup Tuesday against Cubs lefty Matthew Boyd, including three in a row in the Nos. 6 through 8 spots. Having Imanaga enter there could be a perfect matchup situation and help mitigate some of his recent struggles.

The 32-year-old lefty has a 3.28 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in 318 career big-league innings over the last two years, but he carried a 6.51 ERA in five September starts to end the year, allowing 10 home runs.

Imanaga allowed eight runs on nine hits in 5.2 innings in his final outing of the year on Sept. 25 against the New York Mets.