The Chicago Cubs are good.

They’re in first place in the NL Central and are playing a fun brand of baseball, led by an offense averaging 5.41 runs per game entering play on Friday. The electricity around Wrigleyville this season hasn’t gone unnoticed.

It’s certainly on the radars of Cubs legends Kerry Wood and Ben Zobrist, who joined “Cubs Live!” on Friday and raved about the 2025 team’s success.

“Being back in Chicago in the summertime at Wrigley, the Cubs are playing the way they’re playing, it’s electric,” Wood said. “You feel the energy. And we’re only in mid-June.”

The Cubs offense is led by sluggers Pete Crow-Armstrong (18 home runs) and Seiya Suzuki (17 home runs), who both left the yard during Thursday night’s win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“(Crow-Armstrong’s) just an electric player. He brings that level, and I think everybody else up with him,” Wood continued. “Him and Suzuki together, it’s fun to watch.”

Zobrist, the 2016 World Series MVP, knows what it takes to win on the North Side – and believes this team is special.

“The confidence is sky high, it feels like with the guys,” Zobrist said. “I like the way that they’ve responded to any sort of challenges early in the season.”

The Cubs aren’t built behind just one superstar. They have depth up and down their lineup. Cubs hitters in the 7-8-9 spots of the order lead MLB with an .804 OPS this season. The next closest team is the New York Yankees with a .725 OPS from those spots.

“It’s not all on one guy or one part of the team. Everybody comes together and they’re building upon each other’s confidence, it seems like.” Zobrist said.

Wood echoed that sentiment, emphasizing there is no letup in this Cubs lineup.

“Everyone’s a threat, top to bottom. There’s guys always on base, stealing bags. There’s always guys in scoring position,” Wood said.

Wood made the postseason four times during his tenure in Chicago, and Zobrist three. Both understand how special it is to win in Chicago, especially at Wrigley Field. Sitting at the top of the division, the Cubs are primed to make the 2025 season a memorable one.