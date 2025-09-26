CHICAGO — Caleb Thielbar walked into the visiting dugout at Chase Field on March 30, enraged at himself.

The left-hander had walked three batters, allowed a pair of runs to score and cracked the door open for the Arizona Diamondbacks to barge in and score eight runs and turn a comfortable Cubs win into an early worrisome moment for the team’s bullpen.

It was the first time he’d allowed three walks in an outing in his nine-year big-league career, and as he stewed near Cubs manager Craig Counsell in the dugout, vowed to never let that happen again.

Caleb Thielbar gets out of the jam 💪 pic.twitter.com/uuLLbXsFx9 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 17, 2025

“I don’t think it’s that outlandish to say that it wasn’t gonna happen again, but I was angry about it, and it ended up costing us the game partly,” Thielbar said. “And every game matters, no matter what time of year it is, whether it’s April or September. So, it was one of those things that it wasn’t characteristic and wasn’t a great impression for a new team within my first couple of appearances.”

It was an “oh no, here we go again” feeling for Cubs fans who had seen their fair share of blown saves and bullpen woes in 2023 and 2024, pivotal blown losses that proved to be the difference between playing in October and sitting at home.

Thielbar was one of the few major-league additions to that group in the offseason. His under-the-radar signing looked, at least during that game in March, like it might be a miss for an organization that had sought to combat their relief woes with volume rather than by spending big on one or two pieces.

Instead of adding high-priced veterans like Kirby Yates or Tanner Scott, the Cubs picked up guys like Thielbar, Brad Keller (a minor-league deal with a spring training invite), Drew Pomeranz (acquired in a minor-league trade) and benefited from the bounceback of young flamethrower Daniel Palencia.

"I can't imagine what it's going to be like in October."



Brad Keller is going to experience playoff baseball at Wrigley Field! pic.twitter.com/CU7vcoRqNq — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 17, 2025

Thielbar’s vow came true.

Since that outing in Arizona, he’s been a stalwart in the bullpen. When “Wake Up” by Rage Against the Machine blares at Wrigley Field and Thielbar jogs through the bullpen doors, it’s almost a guarantee the opposing hitters will be put to bed and a “0” will be put on the scoreboard during his inning. In 65 appearances this season, Thielbar has a 2.22 ERA and a 0.83 WHIP across 56.2 innings.

Thielbar, along with Keller, Pomeranz and Palencia, has helped anchor the Cubs’ bullpen that has been mostly dependable this season and was even unbelievably dominant during a stretch. It’s how you shorten games and ensure leads turn into wins.

“I love that guy … he’s been awesome all year.”



Daniel Palencia on Brad Keller. pic.twitter.com/tFo0IfWpai — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 31, 2025

During the first 81 games last season, the Cubs bullpen had 17 blown saves (tied for the second-most in the majors) and had a 4.52 ERA, the sixth-highest mark in baseball. They remedied the situation in the second half – the emergence of Tyson Miller, Nate Pearson and Porter Hodge helped right the ship – but it was too little, too late as they played catch-up and failed to reach the playoffs.

This season, as Keller and Thielbar emerged as leverage options, Counsell and the Cubs showed no fear in quickly pulling levers to try and find the right late-game formula.

When Pearson, Julian Merryweather and Eli Morgan struggled, the team was quick to option or move on from those relievers and bring in fresh options – like Pomeranz and Palencia, who started the year in the minor leagues. As veteran Ryan Pressly struggled to close out games, Counsell entrusted Palencia with the role and – after a blown save in one of his first chances – developed into a closer with 22 saves.

Bullpens are volatile, and cold streaks are more pronounced for that group – that’s just the nature of the gig. But the Cubs’ reliever corps has been a bedrock this season. They have just 20 blown saves, tied for the fourth fewest in baseball and sport a 3.82 ERA, the 12th-best mark. That’s a big improvement from last year and one that has them in October.

And through it all, Thielbar and Keller remained the pillars of the bullpen group, the only members to be in the bullpen since Opening Day and the two who Counsell will likely turn to in high-leverage moments during next week’s Wild Card round.

