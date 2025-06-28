How Cam Smith feels about Astros’ Kyle Tucker trade, playing vs. Cubs

Much was made about Kyle Tucker’s return to Houston. Ryan Pressly’s, too.

There was another thread to this big series between World Series contenders and blockbuster trade partners, including the prospect the Cubs gave up for the outfielder with a canon arm and terrifying bat.

That would be Cam Smith, 2024’s No. 14 overall pick, a dude with every tool you could possibly ask for. But, when you make a trade for Kyle-freaking-Tucker, you’ve got to give something (or things) valuable up to make the deal work.

That included a tremendous talent. He’s playing out of position in the outfield, but his bat has been active. He has a 2.3 bWAR and a .773 OPS so far this season, some solid numbers for a rookie still trying to find his way.

Smith had the privilege of working out with Tucker, considering they share an agent, during the offseason. That’s an relatively odd occurrence, but Smith feels thankful for the experience. Smith’s biggest takeaway: Tucker’s a straightforward dude.

“Very simple man,” Smith said in an exclusive interview with Marquee Sports Network. “That’s the best way I can put it. Very simple, man.”

“I was excited about (playing the Cubs). A part of me kinda wanted to go to Wrigley Field.”



Catch @EliseMenaker’s full interview with Cam Smith – only on the Marquee Sports Network App! — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 28, 2025

Tucker’s results are clear, and something Smith would like to emulate. He definitely appreciated working out with Tucker. And there’s no doubt he enjoyed going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in his first game against the team that traded him.

“That was awesome,” Smith said. “That was a really cool moment, That was top five on my list. …I would say so.”

Smith will have more big moments for the Astros. There’s no doubt about that. He’ll also have some struggles, and draws inspiration from a former elite talent on how to handle the rough moments.

“There are a lot of ups and downs,” Smith said. “You really have to deal with failure. I like to watch interviews with Derek Jeter to learn how to deal with that stuff, because he has been through it all. He played in New York, a highly demanding team to win. He knows what it’s like to have all that pressure on you. He always says you have to learn how to deal with failure.”

The Cubs have talked about trying to extend Tucker, and doing so would validate dealing Smith, Isaac Paredes and pitcher Hayden Wesneski for the slugger. Time will tell if they’re able to land that plane, but the team’s certainly in title contention this season and primed to win a league or possibly a World Series title.

Losing Smith was a rough byproduct, but possibly worth it if the Cubs can win some banners.