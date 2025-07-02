Jason Kipnis compares 2016 and 2025 Cubs, talks World Series Game 7 rain delay

It’s been nine years since the Chicago Cubs hoisted their first World Series trophy since 1908 and ended one of North American sports’ longest championship droughts.

The Cubs played seven games with the then-Cleveland Indians in one of the most thrilling series in baseball history. So many moments stood out, ranging from game-tying home runs, dramatic comebacks and rain delays. One person who could give further insight on that unbelievable series is former Cleveland second baseman Jason Kipnis, now an analyst at Marquee Sports Network.

Kipnis and Elise Menaker discussed Tuesday on “Cubs Live!” the challenge Cleveland faced in that 2016 Chicago team.

“The main difference — or at least the first two that stick out to me from the 2016 team — was the starting pitching and the power,” Kipnis said. “You guys had the power, too. I thought the starting pitching with [Jon] Lester, [Kyle] Hendricks, [John] Lackey and [Jake] Arrieta, I thought they had a little bit better starting pitching than maybe this team does.”

“You had some big boppers in that 2016 team. The middle of the order is comparable with [Kyle] Tucker and Seiya [Suzuki], those are good hitters. But top to bottom, when there’s a threat for the long ball, that’s a tough lineup.”

Kipnis played nine seasons in Cleveland from 2011 through 2019. He later signed a one-year deal with the Cubs in 2020 before retiring.

Now, an analyst, Kipnis enjoys what he’s seeing from the North Siders.

“The thing I love about this team, though, is they can hit the home run, [but] it’s not the only way they can score runs,” Kipnis said. “When you steal bases and when you run the bases as well as they do, you can create runs as well. If you’re just a home run-hitting team, you’re not that dangerous.”

Cubs fans, of course, will remember the 17-minute rain delay before extra innings in Game 7 at Progressive Field. Kipnis had fun with his response when Menaker mentioned it to him while saying it didn’t ultimately affect the outcome — an 8-7 Cubs win in 10 innings.

.@EliseMenaker really asked Jason Kipnis about the rain delay during Game 7 of the 2016 World Series 😂



Kipnis started each game at 2B for Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/1kOgiouuzJ — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 1, 2025

“It wasn’t a letdown. You had such an adrenaline rush going,” Kipnis said. “You’re trying to stay loose. … The rain delay happened. Yes, it killed momentum. The Cubs were back on their heels, but it’s not why they won the game and it’s not why we lost the game.

“During the rain delay, because you don’t know how long it’s going to last, it gives you a chance to come up for air, catch your breath, hydrate a little bit because you don’t understand how much emotional toll and effect it has physically on you.”

Even though Kipnis was on the losing side in 2016, he was a great sport in revisiting the moment.