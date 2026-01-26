Colin Rea staying prepared ahead of Cubs’ 2026 season

Chicago Cubs pitcher Colin Rea speaks with Marquee Sports Network’s Cole Wright at 2026 Cubs Convention about returning to the event. The veteran right-hander also reflects on his 2025 season, shares his expectations for the coming season and more.

