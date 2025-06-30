Drew Pomeranz has a super long transaction list. The veteran left-hander has bounced around a ton since last pitching in the major leagues, with the Padres in 2021.

A first-round draft pick in 2010, Pomeranz struggled to make a name for himself in MLB over a tumultuous career that more recently had culminated in short stints and injuries.

Lots of minor-league deals signed. Lots of being assigned to a Triple-A club. Lots of rehab assignments.

[MORE: Cubs reliever Drew Pomeranz relishes emotional MLB return]

Then came this opportunity with the Cubs, who plucked him out of the Mariners organization for cash considerations on April 22 and gave him another shot.

Pomeranz has taken advantage of it in the ultimate way.

Drew Pomeranz made his first appearance of 2025 on April 25th



Two months and 20.2 IP of work later, he has still not allowed an earned run this year



He's the only pitcher with that many innings and zero earned runs allowed in MLB https://t.co/oBeOjuT7Bu pic.twitter.com/lXTuhqLKEr — jack (@Jolly_Olive) June 25, 2025

He’s the only pitcher in major-league baseball with a 0.00 ERA in as many innings as he has. And this isn’t from a paltry number.

[Cubs takeaways: What we learned in shutout rubber-match loss to Astros]

Zero earned runs over 22.1 innings. A save, five holds, 21 strikeouts and six walks. He sports a career-low 0.84 WHIP.

“I’m trying to pound the zone, get ahead of guys and stay in good counts,” Pomeranz said in a June 12 interview with Marquee Sports Network.

The Cubs continue to tinker with their bullpen alignment, and the organization has scored on some rare finds to make up for injuries and some inconsistencies in the relief corps. Chris Flexen is another example, whom the Cubs signed in the offseason and has pitched to a 0.64 ERA in 28 innings of relief this season.

[MORE: Chris Flexen’s unsung bullpen heroics setting up Cubs for success]

Pomeranz has proven a stabilizing force in all sorts of roles. He has been an opener. He has earned high-leverage innings and stepped in to get a save.