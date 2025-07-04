On a day when fireworks will take center stage, the Cubs put on a Fourth of July show unlike any other.

In Friday’s 11-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals, they hit eight home runs — smashing the franchise’s single-game record of seven set back in 1967. They equalled the previous record three times after that, most recently on Aug. 1, 2023, in a 20-9 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Five of Friday’s home runs came from just two Cubs: Michael Busch and Pete Crow-Armstrong. Bringing up the rear of the home run total with their solo shots was Seiya Suzuki, Carson Kelly and Dansby Swanson.

Kelly’s home run — his first since May 24 and his 10th of the season — made him the seventh Cub this year with 10 or more long balls.

Busch, who notched the first three-homer game of his career, became the first Cub since Dioner Navarro in 2013 to hit three home runs at Wrigley Field. He also became the first Cub since Moises Alou in 2003 to go deep thrice against the Cardinals.

“He’s just turned into a really great offensive player,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell told reporters of Busch postgame. “Last year, it felt like there were ups and downs during the season. And this year, he’s lengthened out the ups and shortened the downs.”

Busch is hitting .288 with a .919 OPS this season, and his 17 home runs are already fast approaching his total of 21 last year.

After the game, the five posed for the cameras while Busch proudly held the game ball in his hand. It was a day the first baseman told reporters he wanted to cherish with his four teammates who helped him make history.

“You grow up dreaming of playing in the big leagues,” Busch said. “To stitch your name in the Chicago Cubs’ record books is pretty cool. I’m gonna need that picture signed by those guys.”

Crow-Armstrong had two of his own, logging his fourth multi-home run game of the season. Already an All-Star starter, the 23-year-old was just doing more of what he’s done all year — and he’s currently the only major leaguer on pace for a coveted 40 home run, 40 stolen base season per Apple TV’s broadcast.

But the ever-humble Crow-Armstrong wanted to pass the glory on to his teammates, especially Busch.

It’s no secret that Busch has struggled against left-handed pitching this season — he’s hitting .119 with a 27.7% strikeout rate when a southpaw is on the mound, which is why Counsell has limited his plate appearances in those situations.

But the record-breaking eighth home run came off of Busch’s bat, and it was against a left-handed pitcher — which Crow-Armstrong wanted to emphasize most.

“I think it’s nice to join in on other people’s successes,” Crow-Armstrong told reporters. “Michael’s (home run) off the lefty — that one felt extra good. Left on left,” Crow-Armstrong said.

When asked if he’s soaking in what the Cubs’ historic offense is doing this year, Crow-Armstrong said it’s “really easy” to appreciate what he and his teammates have accomplished thus far.

“But it’s also easy to just keep it going and not let that be something that we’re dwelling on,” he told reporters. “Because, yeah, this is the best offense I’ve ever been a part of, ever seen.”

The Cubs have hit 133 home runs this season — a tally good enough for the third-most in MLB and just five short of the league-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. Through 88 games, they’re on pace for 244 — which would be 74 more long balls than they hit in 2024.

But baseball has a funny way of humbling even the most prolific of offenses. The Cubs entered Friday on the heels of a 1-0 walk-off win Thursday night — a contrast that Counsell emphasized was just the reality of the game.

“It took us 10 innings to score one run yesterday, and that was the same team,” Counsell said. “That’s the sport, and that’s what’s crazy about it. That’s why you turn the page every single day.”