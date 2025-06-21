CHICAGO — Anyone who stepped foot in Wrigley Field on Saturday afternoon — players, fans and staff alike — braved a plethora of wild conditions as temperatures neared the mid-90s (with a heat index pushing beyond triple digits) and high winds ripped through the outfield.

“It was a heat blast, for sure,” Cubs reliever Brad Keller said after tossing 1.2 scoreless innings and earning the win over the Seattle Mariners. “Running in and going out to the mound, I didn’t even want to throw all my warmup pitches because I wanted to conserve as much energy as I could.”

The conditions made for some entertaining baseball as the Cubs swatted five home runs in a 10-7 victory, but it also led to a few scary situations on the field.

An extreme heat warning is in effect in Cook County from Friday through Tuesday, and AccuWeather’s RealFeel estimated a feeling of 107 degrees outside on Saturday.

“The heat clearly took its toll,” manager Craig Counsell said after the game. “They had the home plate umpire [and the Mariners had] a kid that gave it everything he had until he essentially passed out.”

Counsell was referring to an incident in the sixth inning in which home plate umpire Chad Whitson exited the game to be treated by medical staff. Play was delayed for several minutes as EMS personnel tended to Whitson. Second base umpire Dexter Kelley replaced Whitson behind the dish, and the latter did not return to the game. MLB has not yet issued an update on Whitson’s condition.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Mariners pitcher Trent Thornton stepped off the mound after walking Ian Happ. Thornton, who looked visibly exhausted, stumbled and nearly collapsed into the arms of his teammates and training staff as they helped him off the field.

Thornton had already pitched 2.1 innings as the Mariners tried to use him as a bulk reliever.

Mariners manager Dan Wilson confirmed after the game that Thornton left the game due to the heat, according to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

Dan Wilson confirms Thornton left game due to heat. Says he’s doing better now. pic.twitter.com/WYfurgQWZm — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) June 21, 2025

“Thorny, a little bit of a heat-related illness there. He’s doing much better now and we’re glad. It was a little bit of a scare but that shows you how hard our guys fight,” Wilson said in a video shared by Condotta.

Cubs starting pitcher Cade Horton said he did “a lot of the right stuff” to stay cool in his 4.2-inning outing.

“Cold towels; Stay in the AC,” Horton said. “It’s a little shock to the system — it’s hard to get prepared for that. So I felt like we did a good job today.”

The high winds and lack of cloud cover also made for a tough day in the outfield — especially for Pete Crow-Armstrong, who saw two separate fly balls leave his sight and turn into extra-base hits for the Mariners. Happ also had a shallow fly ball in the second inning that he struggled to track.

“Everything in your brain is telling you from all the fly balls that you’ve had in the past, you know where that ball is going to land. Recalibrating can be challenging,” Happ said of the conditions in the outfield. “The sun was in a bad spot for (Crow-Armstrong) there in the first couple of innings. That first ball, I should have made that play, and my brain was telling me that it wasn’t going to get there.”

Sunday’s series finale will see similar conditions, with temperatures set to feel like 97 degrees and wind gusts up to 29 mph.