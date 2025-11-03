CHICAGO — Three Cubs have won some major hardware.

Pete Crow-Armstrong (center field), Ian Happ (left field) and Nico Hoerner (second base) won the NL Gold Glove Award at their respective positions Sunday night.

The Cubs had six finalists — catcher Carson Kelly, pitcher Matthew Boyd and third baseman Matt Shaw were the others.

It’s the second time in three years that the Cubs have had three Gold Glovers – Happ, Hoerner and Dansby Swanson (shortstop) won the award in 2023.

Since being acquired by the Cubs at the 2021 MLB trade deadline, Crow-Armstrong had been lauded for his defensive prowess. He finally has the hardware to back up the hype.

The 23-year-old led NL center fielders in defensive runs saved (DRS) with 15 and outs above average (OAA) at 24. His OAA were tied for tops in baseball, too.

The crowd was chanting 'PCA' after this catch 😮 pic.twitter.com/xIAqAUcbXR — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 18, 2025

Crow-Armstrong’s ability to routinely reach balls in the gap that other outfielders wouldn’t come close to made him the standard of defensive center fielders. He made 19 five-star catches, or balls with a 0 to 25 percent catch probability, per Statcast. The next closest outfielder was Boston’s Wilyer Abreu with nine.

Crow-Armstrong had a 59.4 percent catch rate on five-star plays, over 20 percentage points better than Abreu, who was second.

Crow-Armstrong will be a candidate to win the Platinum Glove, which is given to the league’s best overall defender. That award will be handed out on Nov. 7. The last Cub to win that award is Anthony Rizzo in 2016.

Happ now has won four consecutive Gold Gloves in left field, and he is the only current NL player to have claimed the award in four consecutive years. He’s the first NL player to do that since Nolan Arenado won 10 consecutive Gold Gloves at third base from 2013 to 2022. Happ is the first outfielder to win four consecutive Gold Gloves since former Cub Jason Heyward won four in a row from 2014 to 2017.

Happ led all NL left fielders in DRS with 9, and was tied for fourth in assists.

IAN HAPP STEALS EXTRA BASES FROM WILMER FLORES 😮 pic.twitter.com/dxZICGhWSa — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 28, 2025

Hoerner picked up his second Gold Glove after leading all NL second basemen with 17 DRS and 14 OAA. The award is the cherry on top of Hoerner’s best season in the big leagues. He posted a 6.1 bWAR and hit .297 with a .739 OPS in 156 games — all career highs.

But it was prowess with his glove that elevated Hoerner’s play. Coupled with Swanson at shortstop and Crow-Armstrong in center field, the trio formed an elite defensive spine up the middle of the field for the Cubs. That was the center of the team’s strength in 2025.

The Cubs led baseball as a team in OAA with 36 and were second in DRS with 84, behind the Texas Rangers.

“One of the main things I will think back on is our defense,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said at his end-of-season press conference last month. “I do think it’s sort of the backbone of what we do. Sometimes it doesn’t get enough attention. … We have exceptional fielders in a lot of different places, and that certainly helps.”

On Sunday, the Cubs were recognized for that and will hope to take the team Gold Glove Award, too. They won it in 2020, when it was first awarded. Their six Gold Glove finalists were tied with the AL champion Toronto Blue Jays for the most.